First revealed in 2018, the G05 BMW X5 is still fairly fresh which explains why very little is known about its successor. Perhaps what's most remarkable about the X5 through all four generations of the SUV is that it has rarely, if ever, polarized fans aside from the fact that it existed, something that most modern BMWs have been unable to lay claim to. Every generation has been handsomely styled, blessed with class-leading powertrains, and built to an exceptionally high standard. However, we're now less certain about whether this will remain the case following the reveal of the controversial Concept XM. What would become of the X5 - and indeed, other BMW SUVs - if it inherited some of the XM's scandalous styling cues?

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO