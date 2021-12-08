ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

A high-scoring hockey player and three standout hoopsters: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for The Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kayl Petersen of Waupun girls basketball had 2,441 votes out of 5,458 total.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

