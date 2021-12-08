ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sells more chocolate than world-renowned exporter

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, Russia has entered the top 10 of the world's chocolate exporters, beating ?the famed Swiss chocolatiers in terms of value of products sold abroad, the Russian Association of Confectionary Producers...

dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
Seeking Alpha

The World Needs Nutrien Now More Than Ever

Inflation is not transitory. Especially not in agriculture as countries around the world face food shortages. I'm very excited to cover Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) again as it is one of my favorite agriculture stocks in an extremely accommodative environment. So far, the bull case has worked out well and there's only one reason I'm updating my thesis: things are getting even better - for Nutrien. I carefully picked the title of this article as we're getting to a point where fertilizer companies are now key in preventing a global food shortage. In this article, I will explain what I mean by that and why it makes Nutrien a good addition to a trader's and long-term investor's portfolio. So, bear with me!
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China Grows Balkan Investments by Asking Less Than EU, Say Experts

BELGRADE, SERBIA - China accounts for a relatively small share of outside investment in the western Balkans compared to the European Union, but observers say there is growing concern about the scope of Chinese influence tied to the billions of dollars Beijing has invested in the region since 2005. Others,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released...
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, after the launch of new liquefication...
TRAFFIC
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain warns Putin: don't invade Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister called onPresident Vladimir Putin on Thursday to pull back from the brink over Ukraine and warned that Russia would face long-term severe consequences if its forces invaded its neighbour. "Any action by Russia to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine would not only...
POLITICS

