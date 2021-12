Investors of all ages should be looking to add cryptocurrency to their portfolios, according to some financial advisors. "Four years ago, maybe 1 in 10 clients and prospects were coming in the door wanting to learn more about digital assets and cryptocurrency," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, a firm that works mostly with millennials. "Today, in just four years' time, I think it's closer to 50%."

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO