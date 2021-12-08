ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Gaming For a Job: How it’s Done

By Basil Adam
gforgames.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many ways to make money from gaming at home with a lot of people now taking it up as a hobby or even some as a full-time job. The rise of home gaming has increased due to the pandemic caused by COVID which caused millions of people to have...

www.gforgames.com

Comments / 0

Related
gforgames.com

7 Common Raiding and Dungeon Mistakes all WoW Newbies Make

World of Warcraft is one of the most popular games these days. However, it is not a cakewalk for everyone, especially the newbies. New players are more likely to make a lot of mistakes, which we are going to discuss in this article. When you have the right knowledge with you, then you can save yourself from making such blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Here’s the Complete The Game Awards 2021 Winners List

While this year’s The Game Awards might have already come and gone (you can watch the replay of the entire thing right here), it certainly lived up to the hype. Not only did we get a mountain of new announcements, but even the awards themselves were something to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR. At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Freelancer#Card Games#Classic Games#Gaming For A Job#Covid#Tiktok
Gamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘It Takes Two’ wins game of the year, Activision Blizzard leaves with no wins, new ‘Elden Ring’ trailer details lore

The 2021 Game Awards are over. The ceremony, which celebrates the video game industry and serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming game-related media, ended with “It Takes Two,” a two-player game about love and companionship, winning the game of the year award. “Forza Horizon 5” won the most awards of the night, taking home three: best audio design, best sports/racing game and innovation in accessibility.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Awakens’: How the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Celebrates the Reality-Bending Franchise

The reality-bending of “The Matrix” from 1999 has become more of a reality in 2021, with the advent of the metaverse and the merging of our digital and physical lives. Which makes way for the return of the groundbreaking franchise with director Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” (December 22), reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. But, as a teaser, we have the December 10 launch of “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”: an interactive tech demo that reintroduces the boundary-pushing universe as a free download for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fittingly, Reeves...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
IndieWire

Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Review: Acer’s ConceptD 5 Creative Laptop Holds Its Own

When it comes to the world of professional, creative laptops, the market is a pretty crowded space with offerings from Apple, Dell, and countless others. Yet, over the last few years, Acer has made considerable strides into competing with the big dogs of this area with their Concept series. Their newest release, the ConceptD 5 (which we received for testing), is arguably their best foray into the space thus far, making a significant splash. Acer ConceptD 5: What We Liked You’ll notice right away the ConceptD 5 isn’t quite like other creative notebooks; the sleek matte black coating evokes feelings of a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
digitalconnectmag.com

Is Your Video Gaming Equipment Getting the Job Done?

What fun would playing video games be if your equipment was lackluster at best?. Looking to avoid issues, can you say with certainty that the equipment you have is getting the job done?. In the event it is not always doing so, is it time to look for new equipment...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy