"Peak EUR" has passed and further losses are likely in 2022 say foreign exchange strategists at Danske Bank, who have released their top trades for 2022. "2022 is likely to bring more of the most recent history. European institutions are conducting a EUR-negative policy in their fight against Covid-19, which will have negative ramifications beyond the Covid-19 crisis itself," says Chief Analyst Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt at Danske Bank.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO