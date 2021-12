MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville and Baldwin County leaders came together Tuesday to send a clear message: the city and county will not stand for the crime in the area. "There's a train going down the tracks, and you better look out because we are actively working it. We're closely working it with our state partners, our federal partners, and locally, we work it closely together," said Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO