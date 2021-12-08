ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's Democracy Summit lacks one very crucial thing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's virtual Summit for Democracy, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden, is likely to become yet another public relations stunt, with the accompanying fanfare of self-righteous zealotry and imperial narcissism. One may ask whether this 'summit,' scheduled for December 9 and 10, is necessary and...

The Independent

‘Inaction is not an option’: Biden calls fight against autocracy ‘the challenge of our time’ at first democracy summit

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on like-minded world leaders to take on the task of revitalising democracies to serve as a bulwark against autocrats seeking to “advance their own power” across the globe.Speaking to a virtual gathering of roughly 80 heads of state and government as well as representatives from various pro-democracy NGOs at the US-convened “summit for democracy,” Mr Biden warned that representative government “doesn’t happen by accident” and as an “urgent matter” must be actively renewed after years of democratic backsliding.He noted that the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance recently said in a report that...
WTAJ

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday opened the first White House Summit for Democracy by sounding an alarm about a global slide for democratic institutions and called for world leaders to “lock arms” and demonstrate democracies can deliver. Biden called it a critical moment for fellow leaders to redouble their efforts to bolster democracies. In […]
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
TheConversationCanada

Beijing Olympics: Canada, the U.K. and others join Biden’s diplomatic boycott, but it’s not enough

In ordering a diplomatic boycott, but not an athletic boycott, of the Beijing Winter Olympics, U.S. President Joe Biden effectively pulled his goalie from the net. China and the United States continue to face off over how “people and economies should be governed.” Following a virtual summit, Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping expressed longstanding grievances against each other. Read more: Xi-Biden meeting is cordial, but will anything change between the superpowers? In protest of an “ongoing genocide”...
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
CNN

Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says

Washington (CNN) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine -- signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.
Summit for Democracy: India an indispensable partner, says top State Department official

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], December 9 (ANI): President Joe Biden and his administration will host their first "Summit for Democracy" this week, a virtual gathering of more than one hundred countries including India to discuss the challenges faced by democracy and ways to boost democratic ideals around the world. And at this forum US sees India as an "indispensable partner" for democratic cooperation.
WORLD
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
