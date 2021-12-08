Preparing, crunching

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s crunchy season. A gorgeous afternoon, with the shining sun strong in the sky, but the ground beneath is the loudest it will be all year. A few inches of beautiful snow had melted back to reveal snowy patches alternating with leaves frozen on the ground. It was like a chorus...

Saving the day

I was lucky enough to grow up next to a municipal playground. I could run from my back door to acres of limitless fun within 60 seconds. A pool, jungle gyms, baseball field, a hill that was perfect for winter sledding, and numerous tennis and basketball courts were always at my beck-and-call.
With big winter storm expected, Truckee residents rush to get homes prepped

TRUCKEE, Calif. — People in the Sierra raced to get their homes and families prepared in advance of theupcoming major winter storm. "[The] town will be really busy and the roads will be crazy," remarked long-time resident Leeann Curtis. "We'll just have to see how people will manage. Plan how you're going to clear your driveway, get a couple of snow shovels, maybe a snowblower."
Christmas tree crunch pushes creativity at local business

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Supply chain issues are hitting home in the CSRA, and you may remember we told you about a pumpkin smash event at Cold Creek back in October. The plan was to sell Christmas trees during the holiday season, but there were some issues with getting the live trees from Canada. And it’s forced the plant nursery to close its secondary location.
Balsam fir is a favorite Christmas tree

Every year my husband and I cut a Christmas tree on family land. We look for a young balsam fir growing in the power line right-of-way or in a forest clearing. Fir is our favorite type of Christmas tree because of its delightful, pungent fragrance. While Christmas tree farmers cultivate a variety of fir species, balsam fir is the only type of fir native to northern New England.
Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
How to Get Rid of Cutworms in the Garden

Yesterday, beautiful little seedlings were just poking their heads up in the garden. This morning, tragedy! Some seedlings are missing altogether, while others have been beheaded, their fragile tops cut off, lying neatly beside them. If you’re wondering what horrible thing has befallen your plants, the answer is simple: cutworms. You may be able to find one taking a daytime nap by probing the earth with your fingers. Of course, you can kill any cutworms you find by tossing them on a hard surface and stepping on them, but that won’t help the seedlings that have lost their heads. The only immediate solution is to reseed or transplant new seedlings to replace those that were demolished.
Lake of the Woods anglers caught with 72 walleyes, saugers — 48 fish over their limit

A group of anglers that spent a couple of days on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River was caught with 72 walleyes and saugers — a whopping 48 fish over the limit. Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Corey Sura was at Wheeler's Point public access Sunday afternoon, checking anglers, when he came across a quartet waiting to back a trailer down the ramp, according to the DNR"s incident report.
Winter Storm Warnings with several feet of mountain snow

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday in advance of the next Weather Maker eventually turning to showers in Redding late in the day but will hold off until Saturday night in Chico. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains starting Saturday afternoon. Areas above 3,000 feet...
Storm about to hit Tahoe may ‘be remembered for years to come’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold, winter storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe Saturday night might be “remembered for years to come,” officials said Saturday morning. Today is the final day for basin residents to get ready for a multi-day winter storm that could drop up to 8 feet of snow in the Sierra.
Clear Your Car Windshield of Ice and Snow Quickly With One of These Ice Scrapers

The daily commute is rarely an enjoyable part of the day. For many, it involves a walk to the car, a drive and then another short walk. During the colder months, these commutes can become even more unpleasant as they usually involve the time-wasting obstacle of ice and snow on the car. Anyone who regularly parks outside knows it’s a smart idea to have one of the best car ice scrapers at hand. Thick layers of ice and inches of snow on the windshield take an annoyingly long time to clear when you’re in a hurry. And, if you’ve ever had...
How To Get Rid of Chipmunks

Most of us can agree that chipmunks are adorable. From the chirping sound they make to their fat, puffy cheeks and feather boa-like tails, who doesn’t love watching these furry little critters scampering about?. Although chipmunks don’t usually cause extensive destruction to property, they do dig up gardens while harvesting...
