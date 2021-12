CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and 13 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Victims range in age from as young at 16 to as old as 64. Accoring to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old was inside a vehicle around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Loomis in the Gresham neighborhood when someone started firing from another vehicle. The teen was struck in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. In another incident, around 2:45...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO