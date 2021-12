A swarm of more than 55 earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off the Oregon coast in the past two days, but seismologists say it is "nothing to be alarmed about". One of North America's most active fault lines known as the Blanco Fault Zone had just produced a series of quakes which mostly ranged a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.5, with the largest topping out at 5.8, U.S. Geological Survey reports. The series of quakes, which began early Tuesday morning and continued into Wednesday, were all clustered between 200-250 miles west of the coastal town of Newport, Oregon.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO