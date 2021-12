BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowing the spread of COVID-19, one chew at a time. “We are pretty excited to get this to the finish line,” said Henry Daniell, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers at the university have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein found in lettuce, capable of “trapping” and neutralizing the virus. “Only when we put this viral trap protein it works,” said Daniell. “We are able to completely abolish the virus 95%.” Scientists say the specially treated gum can lower the viral load in saliva, so an infected person is less likely to transmit COVID to someone...

