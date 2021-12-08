ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Readers respond: Let us choose our own dinners

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
In his Dec. 1 op-ed "Proposed measure would remove exemptions from Oregon's animal cruelty laws," David Michelson has stated his views about how farm animals and wild animals may be treated. His opinion seems to be a direct attack on farming, ranching and hunting practices that...

Oregon State
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Retain tax credit for e-bikes

The Build Back Better bill that recently passed the U.S. House and is waiting for the Senate includes a tax credit that will make our transportation system more accessible and sustainable; 30% off the purchase of an electric bike. This is good government policy and should stay in the final bill.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Better solutions to teacher burnout

I am a father of two Portland Public Schools students and a supporter of unions in general. The Portland Association of Teachers has lost sight of its purpose in demanding shorter in-person school weeks ("Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time," Nov. 30). I have no doubt burnout is a problem. If a teacher works 60-hour weeks, something is wrong. But instead of identifying why a teacher feels that obligation and working to restore 40-hour weeks, the union says students should spend less time in school. I want teachers to have a normal work week, not feel burned out and know their work is valued. I also want to see a larger conversation about school reform that could mean shorter days, at least in academics, and an end to standardized testing. Unfortunately, what we see now is that last year's incorrect decision to avoid in-person school until the end of the school year is coming back to bite them. And their response is to have less in-person school to make up for no in-person school last year. What a mistake.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let states decide abortion policies

Abortion is a states' rights issue, as each state represents unique constituencies. Right now, states have limited control over abortion policy as U.S. Supreme Court precedent allows for elective abortions through all nine months of pregnancy. Currently in the Supreme Court is a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a response to a Mississippi law seeking to ban abortions after 15 weeks, when we know an unborn baby can feel pain. If the Supreme Court rules in Dobbs' favor, states, not unclear judicial overreach, would have abortion regulation authority. The proposed Mississippi pro-life law is not extreme. It is current U.S. abortion policy that is extreme. The U.S. is one of only seven countries that allow abortion past 20 weeks.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Equity issues go beyond vaccines

In her Nov. 28 column "When it comes to privilege, it's more than the thought that counts," Editor Therese Bottomly wrote: "Equity does not mean everything should be equal. It means recognizing, and addressing, complex societal barriers and making sure people affected get access despite those impediments. She also wrote: "Even if they could drop everything to get to a clinic, parents may not have a car or other reliable transportation or be able to afford gas."
EDUCATION
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A point of agreement in Rittenhouse verdict

Regarding the letter written by Kim Lathrop ("Hypocrisy in Rittenhouse reaction," Nov. 24): While I might take issue with the letter's assumptions of hypocrisy, I think its final point that "Both sides must stop bringing firearms to street protests" is spot on: We can - and will continue to - argue for or against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. However, writing here as someone who was also a 17-year-old teenage boy awhile back, I can easily assert that exercising sound judgment at that age, especially in such a tense and emotional situation, is a dubious proposition at best. Throw an assault rifle into that lad's hands and you are simply setting the stage for potential disaster. And surprise, the results here were indeed disastrous.
PROTESTS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Still looking for accountability

I kept looking for an answer, or even a response, to Dennis E. Larson's question in his Nov. 9 letter "Homeless money needs accountability": "How do tri-county taxpayers get accountability and itemized reporting of the successes and failures in the spending of this money?" I saw none from readers, The Oregonian/OregonLive, city and county agencies or even nongovernmental groups. I should think this information would be proudly distributed, since homelessness and gun violence are the "is Portland over?" topics on everyone's mind. Instead, we got news of an additional $19 million that will create additional shelter beds, increase outreach and behavioral health teams and double the size of a city refuse-removal program for unsanctioned camps ("Frustration, fear, heartbreak: Portlanders weigh in on $44M police, homelessness spending plan," Nov. 10). Like many other readers, I'd like to know that programs funded by my property taxes are getting results. Are they?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Schrader must serve Central Oregon

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader said he will run for re-election in the 2022. If re-elected, he would represent parts of Central Oregon, including Bend and Redmond, in the 5th Congressional District due to recent redistricting. We Central Oregonians want to ensure our home remains an exceptionally livable place far into the future. Therefore, we need Rep. Schrader to boldly represent our interests by supporting climate action now.
OREGON STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Our readers write: Issue of Dec. 2

The San Diego County Air Pollution District was one of the laxest districts in the state. But they recently caught up to other air control districts and voted to require industries to reduce toxic pollution that causes cancer and childhood asthmas. This action will save lives and make San Diego county a healthier place to live.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
