Readers respond: Let us choose our own dinners

I kept looking for an answer, or even a response, to Dennis E. Larson’s question in his Nov. 9 letter “Homeless money needs accountability”: “How do tri-county taxpayers get accountability and itemized reporting of the successes and failures in the spending of this money?” I saw none from readers, The Oregonian/OregonLive, city and county agencies or even nongovernmental groups. I should think this information would be proudly distributed, since homelessness and gun violence are the “is Portland over?” topics on everyone’s mind. Instead, we got news of an additional $19 million that will create additional shelter beds, increase outreach and behavioral health teams and double the size of a city refuse-removal program for unsanctioned camps (“Frustration, fear, heartbreak: Portlanders weigh in on $44M police, homelessness spending plan,” Nov. 10). Like many other readers, I’d like to know that programs funded by my property taxes are getting results. Are they?
