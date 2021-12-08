ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan refugee on her new life in Yorkshire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Afghan refugee who fled her home country amid the Taliban takeover has spoken...

www.bbc.com

CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
TheConversationAU

'I say Tajikistan or Uzbekistan': why Afghan refugees feel unwelcome in Australia, even after becoming citizens

In recent months we have seen images of Afghan people, fleeing their country and seeking refuge in Australia. But people from Afghanistan have a long history in Australia. From the 1860s to the 1930s, they helped develop the outback with their camels. They also arrived during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1970s and 80s, and after 1996, when the Taliban began persecuting ethnic and religious minorities. Read more: Incomplete strategy and niche contributions — Australia leaves Afghanistan after 20 years ...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Finding Afghanistan's exiled women MPs

Afghanistan's women MPs fled for their lives when the Taliban took power - with only nine of 69 women MPs remaining, in hiding, in the country. Now scattered across the globe, many want to continue fighting for women's rights and aim to set up an Afghan "women's parliament in exile".
WORLD
MyStateline.com

In ‘Flee,’ an Afghan refugee’s tale in vivid animation

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Poher Rasmussen was 15 when a boy his same age arrived alone in his small Danish town. “He arrived all by himself and stayed with a family just around the corner from where I lived,” says Rasmussen. “We met at the bus stop every morning going to high school and we became very good friends. Even then I was curious how he and why he had gotten to the village, but he didn’t want to talk about it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Shamima Begum says she fears for her life in Syrian refugee camp

Shamima Begum has said she ‘lives in fear constantly’ as she believes she will be killed in her refugee camp for being a “Westernised” and “less Muslim” woman.Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said her and a Dutch woman, called Hafida Haddouch, also living in the Al-Roj camp, have been targets of arsonists because they are considered less devout than others. She added that she had voluntarily given up wearing Islamic dress, making her more vulnerable to attacks.She said: “When the first tent fire happened we just got back to normal and then the second fire happened and then we...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Afghan refugee, 11, found in Bristol

An 11-year-old Afghan refugee who went missing in south-east London on Tuesday afternoon has been found over 100 miles away in Bristol. The boy, who arrived in the UK last month, was last seen leaving his address in Deptford at about 16:00 GMT to play football. The 4ft 11in (1.5m)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Duke of Cambridge meets Afghan refugees and charities in Leeds

The Duke of Cambridge has visited West Yorkshire to meet with those helping Afghan refugees resettle in the UK. Prince William visited a hotel in Leeds to talk to families who recently left Afghanistan and to see how charities and local agencies are supporting them. A family who fled the...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

15 EU countries to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): Fifteen European Union (EU) countries on Thursday decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in order to prevent irregular immigration of these people. Commissioner of home affairs of the EU Ylva Johansson said that 15 member countries of the union have decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan...
IMMIGRATION
CW33

Afghan interpreters adjust to new life

TEAGUE, Texas — Prior service members David and Holly Maples helped many Afghan interpreters escape Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban. Now one, and his wife, are living in our area. “All the things that all of these people did for me to put me in the...
BBC

Cornwall will house 74 asylum seeker children

Cornwall will house 74 asylum seeker children in 2022. It is expected 23 children will arrive by the end of January, with an additional 51 over the coming months, Cornwall Council said. The authority said it had been approached by the government to provide help for unaccompanied children. The government...
U.K.
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thermtide.com

Afghan refugees arrive in Maryland

Amidst the recent events that stirred turmoil in Afghanistan, the US evacuated tens and thousands of people from the country. Maryland has received 180 Afghan evacuees by Sept. 23, but more are likely to come as the White House reports that the state is approved to receive a total of 1,348 refugees in the coming weeks.
MARYLAND STATE
BBC

‘It’s like hell in here’: The struggle to save Afghanistan's starving babies

Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
ADVOCACY

