ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Punjab govt to draft SOPs to regulate framework for immigration consultants, IELTS centres in the state

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): A decision to draft the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with foreign institutes to regulate the framework for immigration consultants and IELTS centers in Punjab was taken in the high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Technical Education Minister...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Kerala govt has taken all possible steps as per Centre's guidelines: State Health Minister amid Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): As India reported its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the state government has taken all possible steps in the context of the new COVID-19 variant as per the Central government's guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Sops#Ani#Technical Education#Sop#Idp Education Ltd#The Government Of Punjab
Light Reading

Indian regulator issues consultation paper on 5G spectrum reserve price

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper titled "Auction of spectrum in the frequencies identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)/5G." It comes in response to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) request to TRAI to provide recommendations on the subject. Apart from spectrum pricing, the consultation...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India marks 50 years of recognizing Bangladesh as independent, sovereign country

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India on Monday marked 50 years of recognizing Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign country. India commemorates December 6 as Maitri Diwas with Bangladesh as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

BSF jurisdiction: Sidhu lauds Punjab govt's decision to approach SC

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): After the Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 to 50km, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the government and its legal team on Saturday. Sidhu tweeted,...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Punjab govt moves SC against Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 to 50km. On November 12, the Punjab assembly passed a resolution asking the Centre to withdraw its October 11 order.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre enhanced financing system in last 7 years to benefit poor, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in a veiled attack on the previous regime, said that the middle and poor class have time and again suffered from the banking crisis, but present India is determined on resolving these problems. Speaking at the 'Depositors First:...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Adityanath launches Free Food Grains Distribution programme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the Nishulk Khadyan Vitaran (Free Food Grains Distribution) programme to provide free food to the poor in the state from Diwali to Holi next year. The programme has been launched under the National Food...
FOOD & DRINKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bank deposit insurance cover increased to Rs 5 lakh, refund within 90 days: Piyush Goyal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Central government has increased the bank deposit insurance cover, in case of problems occurring such as closure, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The amount has to be refunded to the depositor within 90 days.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin to arrive in India today, to hold 21st annual India-Russia summit with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Summit for Democracy: India an indispensable partner, says top State Department official

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], December 9 (ANI): President Joe Biden and his administration will host their first "Summit for Democracy" this week, a virtual gathering of more than one hundred countries including India to discuss the challenges faced by democracy and ways to boost democratic ideals around the world. And at this forum US sees India as an "indispensable partner" for democratic cooperation.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lahore faces increasing water woes with depleting groundwater

Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Lahore faces increasing water woes with depleting groundwater as it tries to find ways to mitigate the looming droughts. Claiming the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project is the only way to mitigate the looming droughts and the potential threat to the already depleting groundwater of Lahore and the surrounding areas, according to a report submitted by the Punjab government to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the Dawn.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid-busting party probe branded a ‘sham’ as new claims emerge

A probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government last year has been branded a “sham” as fresh claims emerged about a Christmas gathering reported to have taken place in Downing Street.According to reports, No 10’s most senior spin doctor, Jack Doyle, made a speech and handed out awards at the alleged event on December 18 2020.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that an internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would look into reports of a staff gathering held at Downing Street on that date.The probe was subsequently widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Colombia to ban entry for those not vaccinated against COVID-19: President

"Based on a recommendation of the Colombian Health Ministry's advisory committee, effective December 14, all international travellers aged 18 and over entering Colombia must present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a full scheme certificate," Duque wrote on Twitter. Beginning December 14, Colombian adults must have a vaccination card with them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID concerns: Hyderabad schools urge parents to send children for offline classes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Schools in Hyderabad have appealed to parents not to feel scared about sending their children to schools, following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Parents of children, too, have supported them. Schools in Telangana resumed offline classes on September 1 this...
EDUCATION
AFP

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. Rawat, 63, was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in southern Tamil Nadu state, killing all but one soldier on board. His body arrived in the capital for Friday's funeral after a solemn ceremony near the accident site at an army base, where an honour guard laid wreaths by the coffins of the victims. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy