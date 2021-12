The UK is going to see a “really rather large wave of Omicron” and deaths in the next few months, a scientist advising government has said, as he warned coronavirus would keep evolving to escape immunity.Asked about the trajectory of the Covid pandemic, Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told a Royal Society of Medicine briefing that “we’re certainly not out of the woods”, adding that sequencing suggested Omicron had been around since mid-October.He added: “I think over the next two months, we’re going to see a really rather large wave of Omicron,...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO