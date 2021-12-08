What are we celebrating today?

December 8, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!. “Day of Lard” – Celebrating the fact that lard is a better option than cooking with butter or grease. What is lard? Basically, pig fat. “Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day”...
The co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant prepped Saturday for a morning blastoff from West Texas. Five others will join him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard.
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Best-selling author Anne Rice has died Sunday of complications from a stroke, her son Christopher announced on Facebook on Sunday. She was 80. News of her death comes as AMC is working on two TV shows based on her Interview with the Vampire, its sequels and prequels, as well as her book Lives of the Mayfair Witches.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana is now six months old—and her lovely personality is starting to emerge, a source told Us Weekly. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lili on June 4, 2021. “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real...
Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen.
The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.”
Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
Skilyr Hicks, a singer who appeared as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” has died, her sister said. She was 23. “Monday night December 6th, 2021 will be a day I’ll never be able to forget. My sister, Skilyr Hicks passed away,” Breelyn Hicks wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am.”
Shaun Cassidy, the half-brother of “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy, said the actor’s descent in his final years was “terribly hard” to watch. Recently, Shaun Cassidy told Fox News that he’s seen the disease in “every family.”. Former teen idol family member David...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
In her feelings! Miley Cyrus dedicated a special performance to her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party cohost, Pete Davidson, teasing that she’s jealous of his romance with Kim Kardashian. The 29-year-old Disney Channel alum covered Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” on the Thursday, December 9,...
On Wednesday, Beyoncé, 40, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and husband JAY-Z, 52, from the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas—during which they put their '''03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display. The superstars posed side-by-side as Beyoncé stunned in a dazzling Gucci...
Lenard McKelvey, the talk show host better known to the world at large as Charlamagne Tha God, last Friday returned to his new TV job after taking a quick Thanksgiving vacation. He wasted no time in showing he was back at work.
Over the course of an opening segment in his half-hour show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” Charlamagne lashed out at both actor Jussie Smollett and the court system that seeks to put him in jail for allegedly faking a mugging in Chicago. Even “Jeopardy,” the celebrated game show that recently used his new program as one...
Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
Moving forward. As Kanye West attempts to publicly win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, the beauty mogul has officially filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single, Us Weekly confirms. In the court request, which was filed on Friday, December 10, Kardashian, 41, also asked to restore her original...
Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed.
Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
