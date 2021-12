BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — Communities coming together to help solve hunger is the goal for The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Hundreds of cars lined up and wrapped around the Birmingham Crossplex Friday morning as volunteers were able to help 1,000 families put food on their tables during the holiday. This is a part of the food bank's incentive to hand out 20,000 boxes of food over the next week and many thankful families said what the food bank is doing is truly a blessing.

