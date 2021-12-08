Queens man fatally shoots ex-roommate with gun stored at former residence: NYPD

NYPD police tape crime scene New York Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

A former tenant in a Queens home fatally shot his old roommate with a gun stored in the residence, then opened fire on a second man who begged him to stop, police said Wednesday.

Calvin Cross, 25, is accused of killing Alfonso Dennis, 40, Tuesday at the victim’s home on 111th Ave. near 176th St.

Police said Cross arrived at the home with three other men around 5:30 p.m. After being let in, Cross rushed toward where a gun was kept in the home, cops said.

Cross ordered Dennis and a second man, 25, to the floor, according to a criminal complaint.

When Dennis tried to escape through the front door, Cross shot him in the back and the face, the complaint alleges. He died at Jamaica Hospital.

The second victim dropped to his knees and begged Cross, “Please don’t do this,” according to the complaint.

Cross shot him anyway, hitting him in the chest and leg, prosecutors allege. He is expected to recover.

Police didn’t know what triggered the carnage; Cross once lived in the home.

One of Dennis’ friends, who didn’t give his name, described him as a party promoter and a father of two young children.

“He brought the party wherever he went. And he was a real good dude,” the friend said. “He had two kids, a 5-year -old girl and an 11-year-old son. It’s sad.”

Cross was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Wednesday on murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and weapon possession charges. He was ordered held without bail.