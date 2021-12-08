ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer appealing to US Supreme Court

By KOCO Staff
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — A last-second bid to save the life of Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer is underway after Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency last week.

Stouffer is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Thursday. Now, he's appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the court to stay his execution.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Stouffer over concerns about the drugs used in the state's lethal injection.

On Monday, The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to stay Stouffer's execution. He has been on death row for the murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves in 1985.

Community Policy