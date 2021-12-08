ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Third Miami-Dade Teen Charged With Making School Threat

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGwP7_0dHElv4h00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A third Miami-Dade teen has been arrested for allegedly making a school threat this week.

On Monday, December 6th, the 17-year-old from Miami Gardens posted on social media “@Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School. I just wanna let u all know that I am going to blow up the school as soon as I get there so be ready tomorrow morning,” according to the arrest report.

Police said using investigative tools the teen was located at his home on Tuesday, taken into custody, and arrested.

He’s been charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, a felony.

On Monday a 16-year-old girl is charged for making social media threats against Miami Northwestern Senior High and a 15-year-old boy is also charged for social media threats against Miami Senior High. His threat was then altered by other people and reposted on social media, affecting about a dozen other schools.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has investigated 40 threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and has made six arrests. Half of those incidents have taken place within the last week.

“We investigate every threat, including pranks, with extreme vigor,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “These threats wreak havoc for the entire school community. We urge parents and guardians to speak to  their children about the importance of acting responsibly and how negative actions can lead to life-altering repercussions.”

Several years ago, the Miami-Dade School Board approved an item endorsing the FBI’s Education Awareness Campaign, #ThinkBeforeYouPost, on the consequences of posting hoax threats on social media regarding schools and other public places.

Even with all the precautions in place, vigilance continues to be the most effective way to prevent dangerous situations. Through the See Something, Say Something initiative, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is encouraged to call 305-995-COPS or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or call (800) CALL-FBI.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

South Florida Teen John Hagins Accused Of Threatening Mass Shooting At Embry–Riddle University

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen with ties to South Florida is expected to go before a judge on Friday after being arrested for threatening a mass shooting at a Daytona Beach university. John Hagins, 19, a 2020 graduate of Monsignor Edward Pace High School, faces charges of written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Hagins was speaking with two other Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students on Snapchat when he sent disturbing messages about a desire to “enact a Columbine,” a reference to the infamous 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Apparent Drowning Investigated In Coconut Creek

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police detectives are investigating an apparent drowning at a body of water Saturday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 2600 block of Carambola Circle North, inside Applewood Village I. A dive team from Coral Springs Police Department assisted in the recovery of the body. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death. Police said no foul play is suspected at this time. Furthermore, police said the man’s identity will not be released until next of kin notifications have been made.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Walter C. Young Middle Student, 12, Accused Of Bringing Knives To School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 12-year-old boy is facing serious charges after Pembroke Pines Police said he brought weapons to school. Police said it happened at Walter C. Young Middle School, located in the 900 block of NW 129 Avenue. The school resource officer was notified of reports that a student had a slingshot concealed on his person. The boy was taken into custody after the officer found four knives, a slingshot, and two rocks in his backpack, according to authorities. The boy was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. He faces felony charges of Possession of Weapons on a School Property. Authorities urge parents to take a moment to speak with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons of any kind onto school property. These are serious charges and may result in an arrest, regardless of the age of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200,
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Police Investigate Shooting Inside Miami Beach Apartment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting inside an apartment on Washington Avenue. Police said they received a call at around 6:50 a.m. regarding a possible shooting inside an apartment at 800 Washington Avenue. Arriving officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown. Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
CBS Miami

Police Search For Missing Teen Jumaunti Bartholomew In Margate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Margate police need your help to find a missing 15 year old. According to authorities, Jumaunti Bartholomew left his house at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow crocs — and possibly glasses with a black frame. He suffers from manic depression and does not have access to his medications. Anyone with information is asked to call margate police at (954) 972-7111.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Investigates Fatal Shooting In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Pompano Beach. BSO said it happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 7th Street. Responding deputies found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. BSO’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

2 Men Hurt, 3 Detained Following Apparent Machete Attack In Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH (CBSMiami) – Two men are hurt, and three others are being detained by police following an incident in Allapattah that may have involved a machete. According to Miami Police, officers responded to NW 22 Avenue and 28 regarding a man waving a machete around 6:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood. Scene of machete attack in Allapattah on Dec. 10, 2021. (CBS4) That man, in his 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. A second man, police said, had a slash on his face that appeared to be from a machete. He was treated on the scene by fire rescue. CBS4 captured video of police recovering a machete from the scene and placing it into a bag. Miami police recover machete from crime scene in Allapattah on Dec. 10, 2021. (CBS4) It also appears one of the men was tied up, according to police, who are still investigating the scene.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Officer-Involved Shooting In Homestead

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in connection to Friday’s officer-involved shooting at a Ford dealership in Homestead. Police said Arturo Morales, 44, has been arrested as the investigation continues. The shooting sent one person to the hospital after Homestead police said detectives believed a man was shoplifting at a Walgreens on Campbell and US1. “They heard a commotion with some of the staff members. The subject fled from the store. The detectives went behind the subject and tried to stop them at the time they believed there was some type of theft or robbery going on. The subjects...
HOMESTEAD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cbsmiami#Miami Northwestern#Miami Dade Schools Police
CBS Miami

Heartbroken Families Seek Answers In Double Homicide; Reward Increase Up To $15K

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of a South Florida man who was ambushed in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this year is hoping the public can help detectives crack the case. Darren Kleckley, 54, and Pernell Hart, 45, were both killed after someone approached them along NW 18 Avenue and 66 Street in Miami-Dade and began shooting. Pernell Hart and Darren Kleckley (Miami-Dade Police) According to Miami-Dade police, there was also a third man who was attacked on January 8, 2021; however, he survived the shooting. The lead detective on the case, Jorge Rodriguez, told CBS4 News that the three victims were standing...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police: South Florida Grad John Hagins Planned Mass Shooting At Daytona-Area University

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 2020 graduate of Monsignor Edward Pace High School was stopped before a potential mass shooting at a university in the Daytona Beach area, according to authorities. Police arrested 19-year-old John Hagins Thursday morning outside his apartment, which is just three and a half miles away from Embry–Riddle University. Police say Hagins was speaking with two other students on Snapchat when he sent disturbing messages about a desire to quote “enact a Columbine.” Thankfully, those two students came forward and thwarted his plan. In his possession, police found a rifle, six loaded magazines and four boxes of ammo. Hagins faces numerous charges, but “exact charges have yet to be determined.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Identify Man Wanted In Deadly Hit And Run Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say was responsible for a deadly crash last April. Christopher Lopez, 23, and his friends were headed back from a weekend trip to Sarasota on April 19 when another car slammed into them just after midnight. The crash on NW 119th Street near 22nd Avenue sent six people to the hospital, where Lopez died. The others recovered from their injuries. Police have identified the driver who hit them as 25-year-old Ricky Francois, they said ditched the red Charger he was in and left the scene. Police said it’s possible...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

M-DCPS Warns Threats To Schools Will Result In Arrests

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Following a recent string of social media threats against schools, the Miami-Dade County Public School District is now vowing to prosecute all individuals associated with any threats. The District says the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has investigated 40 threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and have made six arrests. Half of those incidents have taken place within the last week and two of those arrests took place on Monday, December 6. A 16-year-old girl is charged for making social media threats against Miami Northwestern Senior High and a 15-year-old boy is also charged for social media...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

16-Year-Old Girl Charged With Making Threats Against Miami Northwestern Senior High

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 16-year-old girl will remain in the Miami-Dade Juvenile Assessment Center until a hearing next week following her arrest for making a threat against a school on social media. The teen, who CBS4 News is not identifying because she is a juvenile, is charged with a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily injury. According to the police report, students from Miami Northwestern Senior High were receiving threats via Instagram. The report states the messages were being sent from the Instagram username @MiamiSchoolKiller.  In the message, the person wrote, “Don’t go to school tomorrow, I will blow...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Driver Turns Himself In For Shooting On Don Shula Expressway, 9-Year-Old Girl Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver accused of shooting at a car on the Don Shula Expressway, injuring a nine-year-old girl, has turned himself in to police. Jessy Betancourt, 24, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting a weapon from a vehicle, and tampering with evidence. The shooting happened on November 16th around 9:15 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said Ramon Rabelo and his daughter were heading south when a white Ford Mustang pulled up on the driver’s side of their car in the area of the Killian Parkway. The driver of the Mustang, later identified as Betancourt, fired a shot at them which...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

First Omicron Variant Case Detected In Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant has been detected in Miami-Dade County. On Friday afternoon, CBS4 News learned that CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, had sequenced the first Omicron variant. They said the sample was sequenced Thursday and analyzed on Friday. The lab Would not reveal where the sample came from. The office of the Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has been informed. So far, there is no comment from the Florida Department of Health or the Centers of Disease Control. The COVID-19 Omicron variant officially arrived in Florida on December 7th when the first case was detected at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa. The Omicron variant has been detected in 25 states.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miramar Neighbors Outraged Over ‘Killing’ Of Community Geese

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “I hate that (expletive).” We can’t tell you what Aurora Wonder said, but you can probably tell how fired up this 80-year-old animal lover is, as she was furious at her neighbor across the lake. “He’s been on my (expletive) all the time and I knew that he was going to do something.” And, finally, on Tuesday, Wonder told CBS4 something drastic did happen to 25 Grey Lag geese living on this placid lake in Miramar’s SilverLakes when this Pest Wildlife Pro truck pulled up. “Oh no, don’t worry about we’re going to take them to a park. And they’ll...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Miramar Police Search For Suspect’s Vehicle In Recent Gated Community Double Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have released new video they say shows the suspect’s vehicle in a recent double shooting. Police said the video shows a red sedan that was carrying several people, including the accused shooter. It happened Monday, November 29th, at around 9 p.m., in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard at the gated community of The Enclave in Miramar. According to police, a man and woman were in an apartment when someone shot through the sliding glass patio doors. Both were hit and were rushed to the hospital where they recovered from their injuries. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Andreae Lloyd’s Boyfriend Xavier Johnson Charged With Her Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The medical examiner has confirmed that human remains found near the Homestead Miami Speedway are those of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary with assault in her death. As Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer read the charges in bond court against Johnson, she gave him an assistant public defender and found probable cause for the charges against him. Johnson said, “I don’t have an attorney but I plan on getting one.” Glazer said, “He made a statement that he confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim. This is a serious case....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Demoted High-Ranking City Of Miami Police Officers Get Jobs Back

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three high-ranking Miami Police officers who were demoted during former Police Chief Art Acevedo‘s tenure are getting their jobs back. The officers are Major Keandra Simmons, Jose Fernandez a major with Internal Affairs and Richard Perez, a major in support services. It was a dramatic fall for Acevedo, who was the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston and was dubbed by Miami’s mayor as the “Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs,” when he was hired in April. Back in October of this year, Miami city commissioners voted unanimously to fire Acevedo just six months after he assumed the post.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

M-DCPS Superintendent Carvalho: Successor Should Have ‘Heart,’ ‘Compassion,’ ‘Understanding,’ And Put Kids First

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced he is leaving South Florida to lead the school district in Los Angeles, he spoke about the qualities he thinks are important in choosing his successor. “I think the most important characteristics my successor should have is to be a person who is an instructional leader of heart and be data driven and be compassionate and be understanding of this community and be forceful and put the kids front and center every single day and and have the courage to fight the political influences that sometimes can undermine educational...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy