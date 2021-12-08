ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots.

There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017.

We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week.

Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.

Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having here in South Florida then you’re in luck, the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures each morning will be just at or above 70 degrees with fog developing over the interior and possibly impacting the east coast metro areas. It quickly burns off with the December sunshine which will have no trouble pushing temperatures back above 80 degrees. A stronger ocean breeze develops Saturday and Sunday so the highs will occur a little earlier, maybe between 1-2 PM. Then a comfortable east breeze will drop temperatures into...
Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
Record Warmth In South Florida And This Is What’s Causing It

MIAMI CBS(Miami) – South Florida is feeling too warm for December and that’s putting the heat on the holiday season shopping with shoppers not just breaking the bank but also breaking into a sweat. Temperatures have been warmer each afternoon, so far this week, and Wednesday afternoon is no exception. The forecast high on Wednesday is expected to top 86 degrees in Miami which is only one degree away from tying the record high of 87 set in 2017. 87 degrees is also a record max temperature for Thursday that was set in 2009. The forecast high for this Thursday afternoon is...
South Florida Philanthropist Michael Capponi Prepares Supplies For Those Affected By Kentucky Tornadoes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After killer tornadoes swept through the Midwestern and Southern US overnight Friday, South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi is preparing to help those most affected. Capponi is the founder of Global Empowerment Mission and Teams. Their mission is to provide disaster relief to aid those affected by disasters. Global Empowerment said supplies are being packaged and sorted as they get ready to ship from GEM headquarters Saturday afternoon. Overnight, a series of tornadoes ravaged 6 states and dozens of towns, killing at least 70 people, according to reports. The organization said teams will be on the ground by late Saturday. They expect to have over $425,000 in goods in 4 trucks ready for immediate distribution. Click here for more information. Click here if you would like to make a donation.
Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots. A warm and humid afternoon is ahead. Our average high is 79 degrees and Tuesday highs will be close to the mid-80s. It will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. A few stray showers will be possible later in the evening. Tuesday night’s lows will be mild again in the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, highs will soar to the upper 80s and near-record warmth will be possible. High pressure will remain in control and prevent any cold fronts from moving in this week. Hence, temperatures remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will move in Sunday and we will enjoy cooler and drier weather by next Monday. Lows will fall to the mid-60s and highs will be more comfortable and pleasant in the low 70s.
Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. (CBS4) Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
