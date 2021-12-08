ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Stoughton man charged with homicide, OUI in fatal Bridgewater crash

By Susannah Sudborough, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater police have arrested and charged a Stoughton man as a result of a car crash that killed a Bridgewater man early Monday morning.

Emmanuel Desrosiers, 47, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, and a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor, among other charges.

According to Bridgewater police, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, they received reports of a car crash at Pleasant and Elm streets. When police arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged 2017 Jeep Wrangler laying on its side in the eastbound lanes of Pleasant Street.

Officers found an injured man partially thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as 64-year-old Philip Smith of Bridgewater.

More: 'It's a stunning number': Brockton among worst for pedestrian fatalities in Massachusetts

Officers also found a 2012 Honda Pilot with heavy front end damage in the middle of the intersection. The driver, who was later identified as Desrosiers, had visible head and facial injuries, and was conscious and talking with officers.

Desrosiers was treated at the scene by Bridgewater Fire Department paramedics before being rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Police said an initial investigation showed that Smith was traveling west on Pleasant Street and was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Elm Street. Desrosiers was also traveling west on Pleasant Street and hit the rear of Smith's Jeep with enough force to cause the Jeep to spin and flip over.

Desrosiers continued into the intersection and hit a utility pole.

As a result of the investigation, Bridgewater Police obtained an arrest warrant for Desrosiers. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bridgewater police station for booking.

Desrosiers was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Enterprise staff writer Susannah Sudborough can be reached by email at ssudborough@enterprisenews.com . You can follow her on Twitter at @k_sudborough .

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Stoughton man charged with homicide, OUI in fatal Bridgewater crash

Comments / 0

 

