2 Lubbock men killed in crash involving wrong-way driver

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Two Lubbock men were killed in a head-on crash involving a driver travelling the wrong direction Tuesday evening in Hockley County.

Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, and Mark Magsanay, 63, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported at 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 about 2.7 miles west of Anton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe Orr was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup east in the inside westbound lane of U.S. 84 while Magsanay was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata sedan west in the inside westbound lane.

The pickup's front left collided with the sedan's front left.

After the impact, both vehicles came to rest on the highway.

Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the DPS continues investigating the wreck.

