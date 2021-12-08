Will Smith scratches items off his bucket list in National Geographic's 'Welcome to Earth'

"It’s been more than three years since National Geographic premiered One Strange Rock, a nature series from Darren Aronofsky and Nutopia, featuring Will Smith," says Daniel Fienberg. "The series featured some of the most exquisite photography I’ve ever seen, approaching Earth with almost an outsider’s perspective for its varied topography and alien beauty. I thought One Strange Rock was an exemplary showcase for any high-definition television and a captivating series of vignettes focused on featured explorers, scientists and astronauts. It was an enriching travelogue filled with educational details that frequently derailed because somebody felt it was necessary to have Smith make ill-timed appearances as what I described as a 'hype man' for Earth, contributing his trademark enthusiasm and little else. I’m not saying that Disney+’s Welcome to Earth was produced to spite me, but the latest collaboration between Smith, Aronofsky and the good people at National Geographic looks to have been made with the edict, One Strange Rock, only with even more Will Smith.' Or else with various productions shut-down due to COVID, Smith had space in his schedule to insert himself more fully into globe-trotting adventures. This results in a series that, like One Strange Rock, is notable for its diverse cinematography and the assortment of experts who get to share the spotlight with an A-list movie star who finds a way to make every remarkable experience about him, albeit occasionally with amusing results."

