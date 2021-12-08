ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith scratches items off his bucket list in National Geographic's 'Welcome to Earth'

By Review by Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — The beauty of being Will Smith is that if you decide to scratch items off your bucket list, National Geographic and Disney+ will dutifully mount and chronicle your adventures. Enter "Welcome to Earth," which allows Smith to explore the world with those who do so professionally, in what amounts...

CNN

Climber can keep $84,000-worth of jewels he found on Mont Blanc

(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
Will Smith embarks on new adventures with ‘Welcome to Earth’

Actor Will Smith is on a roll this season, with so many projects under his belt. One that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats is the upcoming NatGeo multi-part series that Smith will embark upon filled with adventures of which he says he could have only dreamed. Previously, for his 50th birthday, Smith went skydiving at about 14,000 feet. Smith has said that this experience was “the most blissful experience of his life because he was flying.” He also added that “God placed the best things in life on the other side of fear.” This NatGeo series on Disney + presents more fascinating and life-altering situations, while testing Smith’s faith and yearning for even greater adventures.
Will Smith Becomes One with the Audience in "Welcome to Earth" on Disney+

Unless you dabble in a rich fantasy life, you probably don't imagine yourself as Will Smith. However, that unusual transference happens in National Geographic's Welcome to Earth, streaming on Disney+, beginning December 8. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies...
Awe-Inspiring Photography from Will Smith’s Adventures in Welcome to Earth

Have you ever wanted to drive to the middle of nowhere and stare at a sky full of a million stars? Or dive into the deepest depths of the ocean to lay eyes on creatures no one has ever seen? Your adventure through Earth’s greatest wonders and most hidden secrets is about to begin! Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award® nominee Will Smith on that very extraordinary journey to discover our planet’s most awe-inspiring wonders.
Wednesday, Dec. 8: Will Smith Experiences the World’s Wonders in ‘Welcome to Earth’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Will Smith hosts this six-part series from National Geographic in which he is guided by National Geographic explorers to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles on Earth. Each episode exposes the mysterious inner workings of our planet as related to a different theme: sound, smell, speed, color, swarm and pattern. From the plains of Africa to the deserted islands of the Pacific to the depths of the Atlantic, apprentice explorer Smith probes into hidden worlds that reveal Earth’s most mysterious workings. As his remarkable guides take him to our globe’s weirdest and most mind-bending locations, he learns that although we may think every inch has been mapped, there are still incredible discoveries to be made, and how the tiniest details have enormous consequences for this place we call home.
Will Smith explores the world on new Disney+ series 'Welcome to Earth'

In the new Disney+ series "Welcome to Earth," Will Smith goes on adventures around the world to encounter natural phenomena. The show takes its title from the actor's family line in the 1996 movie "Independence Day," but the show pairs him with real-life explorers. He calls the opportunity tp travel...
Welcome to Earth, review: likeable Will Smith saves this odd wildlife series-cum-personal odyssey

There are many things in Welcome to Earth, National Geographic on Disney+’s new natural history series, which let you know this is a very American programme. It is presented by the actor Will Smith, and here he is narrating some underwater footage: “Seems like down in Fraggle Rock, anemones have to travel to survive. Just because those dudes look slower than a parked car, don’t mean they ain’t moving.”
On Disney+'s Welcome to Earth, the stunning nature cinematography has to share the spotlight with Will Smith

"It’s been more than three years since National Geographic premiered One Strange Rock, a nature series from Darren Aronofsky and Nutopia, featuring Will Smith," says Daniel Fienberg. "The series featured some of the most exquisite photography I’ve ever seen, approaching Earth with almost an outsider’s perspective for its varied topography and alien beauty. I thought One Strange Rock was an exemplary showcase for any high-definition television and a captivating series of vignettes focused on featured explorers, scientists and astronauts. It was an enriching travelogue filled with educational details that frequently derailed because somebody felt it was necessary to have Smith make ill-timed appearances as what I described as a 'hype man' for Earth, contributing his trademark enthusiasm and little else. I’m not saying that Disney+’s Welcome to Earth was produced to spite me, but the latest collaboration between Smith, Aronofsky and the good people at National Geographic looks to have been made with the edict, One Strange Rock, only with even more Will Smith.' Or else with various productions shut-down due to COVID, Smith had space in his schedule to insert himself more fully into globe-trotting adventures. This results in a series that, like One Strange Rock, is notable for its diverse cinematography and the assortment of experts who get to share the spotlight with an A-list movie star who finds a way to make every remarkable experience about him, albeit occasionally with amusing results."
National Geographic series features Johnson’s volcano infrasound research

Volcanology professor Jeffrey Johnson joined actor Will Smith and explorer Erik Weihenmayer at the Yasur Volcano, in Vanuatu in the brand new Disney+ National Geographic series ‘Welcome to Earth’. Johnson led the trio to conduct volcano infrasound research at the active volcano in the series’ first episode.
Welcome To Earth’s producer on glowing squirrels — and Will Smith’s real superpower

Most humans spend their entire lives on Earth. But the planet we live on still holds plenty of secrets. National Geographic’s new series Welcome To Earth reveals some of those secrets with a little help from Will Smith, humanity’s most famous rapping, alien-punching Fresh Prince. He teams up with various researchers and explorers to investigate the hidden corners of the world and the amazing sights, sounds, and other sensations that allow us to perceive them.
