Important details also left out of Alan Roblee’s opinion letter

By Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago

In response to Alan Roblee’s letter of Dec. 7 …

Both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama stated that we are a nation of immigrants and we are also a nation of laws. Both talked of fixing our broken immigration system. Both stated illegals would be caught and deported. Obama said, “we expect people who live in this country to play by the rules. We expect those who cut in line to not be unfairly rewarded. The actions I’m taking are not only lawful; they’re the kind of actions taken by every single Republican president and every single Democratic president for the past half century.”

President Barack Obama separated parents from their children at the border. Obama prosecuted immigrants for coming to the United States illegally. He fast-tracked deportations. And yes, he housed unaccompanied children in cages in tent cities.

President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy was just an improved continuation of creating policies that were already in action. One DHS official stated it’s frustrating that Trump is blamed for conditions at facilities that predated him. As for the separation of the children, there are legal regulations which required children not be placed with adults (as stated by the commentator Scott Blue). Also, many of the children were separated because the parents (if they really were the parents) had no proof the children belonged to them, and the illegals have a better chance of getting asylum, money, and free rides if they have a child with them (as stated by the commentator DEShawnJ23).

President Biden may not have initiated the action, but the power of the Executive Branch is vested in the president, and the DOJ is part of the Executive Branch. As for President Biden not agreeing with the $450,000 payout, even Politifact, which is left leaning, stated it as half true. Depending on the negotiations, the payments could be less or more than $450,000.

Can you really believe anything President Biden says? His actions have already spoken louder than his words. By not securing our border and letting this flow of illegal immigrants do what they want, he has already shown he doesn’t care about our country’s security.

Most everyone knows the real reason is the radical progressive Democrats hoping for potential voters since so many have come to their senses and left the Democrat Party.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill

Comments / 0

