AP All-Big Ten: Walker, Stroud, Hutchinson take top honors

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are The Associated Press Big Ten co-offensive players of the year, and the Spartans’ Mel Tucker edged out Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for coach of the year.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson easily won defensive player of the year in voting by 26 media members who cover the conference. Walker took newcomer of the year over Stroud by one vote.

The All-Big Ten first team includes five players from Ohio State and four from conference champion Michigan.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell, Ohio State guard Thayer Munford and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum were repeat first-team selections.

Walker transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest and was first in the Big Ten and second nationally with 136.3 yards rushing per game. Stroud passed for more than 350 yards per game and 38 touchdowns as the Buckeyes’ first-year starting quarterback.

Hutchinson recorded a school-record 14 sacks as the anchor of Michigan’s defense.

Tucker beat out Harbaugh for coach of the year by one vote. Michigan State, picked last in the East after going 2-5 in Tucker’s first season, started 8-0 with a win over Michigan. The Spartans were as high as No. 5 in the AP poll and finished the regular season 10-2 and third in the division at 7-2.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis.

WR — Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Sr., San Ysidro, California.

OT— Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, 6-5, 315, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, So., Park Ridge, Illinois.

OG — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Cincinnati.

OG — Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, 6-4, 310, Sr., Columbus, Wisconsin.

C — u-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 290, Jr., Solon, Iowa.

TE — Austin Allen, Nebraska, 6-9, 255, Jr., Aurora, Nebraska.

QB — u-C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland Empire, California.

RB — u-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tennessee.

RB — Hassan Haskins, Michigan, 6-1, 220, Sr., St. Louis.

PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-1, 211, Sr., Northville, Michigan.

All-purpose — Jayden Reed, Michigan State, 6-0, 185, Jr., Naperville, Illinois.

Defense

DE — u-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Michigan.

DE — George Karlaftis, Purdue, 6-4, 275, Jr., West Lafayette, Indiana.

DT — Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Sr., Las Vegas.

DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, 6-4, 326, Sr., Owings Mills, Maryland.

LB — Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 251, Jr., Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

LB — David Ojabo, Michigan, 6-5, 250, Jr., Aberdeen, Scotland.

LB — Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, 6-2, 236, Sr., Deer Park, Illinois.

CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, 6-1, 194, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa.

CB — Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 6-0, 197, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama.

S — Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Pittsburgh.

S — Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200, Jr., Orlando, Florida.

P — Jordan Stout, Penn State, 6-3, 209, Sr., Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 184, Sr., Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

WR — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 192, Jr., Austin.

OT — Andrew Stueber, Michigan, 6-7, 338, Sr., Darien, Connecticut.

OT — Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-9, 380, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

OG — Blaise Andries, Minnesota, 6-6, 335, Sr., Marshall, Minnesota.

OG — Kyler Schott, Iowa, 6-2, 294, Sr., Coggon, Iowa.

C — Andrew Vastardis, Michigan, 6-3, 294, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

TE — Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 244, Sr., Madison, Wisconsin.

QB — Aidan O’Connell, Purdue, 6-3, 210, Sr., Long Grove, Illinois.

RB — TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, 5-10, 215, Fr., Hopewell, Virginia.

RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, 6-2, 238, Fr., Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

PK — Caleb Shudak, Iowa, 5-8, 178, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa.

All-purpose — Charlie Jones, Iowa, 6-0, 188, Sr., Deerfield, Illinois.

Defense

DE — Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State, 6-3, 256, Sr., Silver Spring, Maryland.

DE — Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, 6-4, 267, Sr., Zeeland, Michigan.

DT — Jacob Slade, Michigan State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Lewis Center, Ohio.

DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 317, Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin.

LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 243, Jr., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

LB — Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 232, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1, 230, Sr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CB — Matt Hankins, Iowa, 6-0, 185, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

CB — Denzel Burke, Ohio State, 6-1, 192, Fr., Scottsdale, Arizona.

S — Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1, 205, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

S — Daxton Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

P — Adam Korsak, Rutgers, 6-2, 180, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

Co-offensive Players of the Year — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, and C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Newcomer of the Year — Kenneth Walker, Michigan State.

Coach of the Year — Mel Tucker, Michigan State.

u-Unanimous selection

ALL BIG-TEN VOTING PANEL

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com, Madison, Wisconsin; Bret Beherns, WCIA-TV, Champaign, Illinois; Frank Bodani, York (Pennsylvania) Daily Record; Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports, Anderson, Indiana; Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Indiana) Journal & Courier; Matt Charboneau, Detroit News; Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News; Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Daniel Gallen, Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Patriot-News; George Gerbo, Washington Times; Andy Greder, St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press; Zach Hanley, WISC-TV, Madison, Wisconsin; Marcus Hartman, Dayton (Ohio) Daily News; Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Johnny Holliday, Maryland Sports Radio Network; Joseph Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch; James Kratch, NJ Advance Media; Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register; Sam McKewon, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; Darren Wolfson, KSTP-TV, St. Paul, Minnesota.

