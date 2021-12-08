Doncaster: Gary McSheffrey says he will not 'chase' manager's job

Brentford welcome Watford to the Community Stadium in the Premier League this evening.The promoted sides have faced rather contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Watford starting poorly and sacking their manager, Xisco, before a slight upturn under Claudio Ranieri. The Hornets have only won two out of eight matches under the Italian, defeating Everton and Manchester United, but have come across a series of tough opponents during that period, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.Meanwhile, Brentford enjoyed a terrific start to life in the top flight under Thomas Frank before a worrying loss of form leading up...
