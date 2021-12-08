ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Doncaster: Gary McSheffrey says he will not 'chase' manager's job

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoncaster Rovers interim manager Gary McSheffrey says he will not "chase" the permanent role of replacing Richie Wellens as boss of the League One side. Applications for the vacant post close on Friday after Wellens was sacked...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shadab Iftikhar: From Belgium role to Fort William manager's job

From the top of Fifa's world rankings with Belgium, to the bottom of Scotland's Highland League with Fort William, seems an absurd career move. But it's entirely in keeping with a fantastical journey that has taken Shadab Iftikhar from obscurity to the Premier League, then Mongolia, Samoa, and on to Euro 2020 with Belgium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland AFC news: Gary Neville’s support for ‘unbelievably important’ Black Cats while Plymouth lose manager Ryan Lowe to Championship club

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:. Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review into football was a talking point on Monday Night Football last night. The review has caused debate across the football world and last week, Aston Villa CEO...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Leeds, live! How to watch, analysis, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mcsheffrey
Person
Richie Wellens
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gary McSheffrey lauds Doncaster “togetherness” after huge win over Shrewsbury

Caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey hailed the togetherness of his Doncaster side as they fought for a vital 1-0 win against Shrewsbury in their battle to avoid the drop. Joseph Olowu headed in the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time to see Rovers rise off the foot of League One and claw the margin to safety and the Shrews back to just three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Lucky 13 for Cristiano Ronaldo as his penalty earns United victory at Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich. The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Chasing It#League One#Oxford#Bbc Radio Sheffield
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Watford on TV tonight? Kick-off-time, channel and how to watch

Brentford host Watford in the Premier League this evening as both sides contend with a raft of injuries. As well as a series of longer-term absentees, Brentford will be without both Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos tonight. It was the latter who put the Bees on the brink of victory against Leeds last time out, only for Patrick Bamford to score a last-gasp equaliser. A draw meant Brentford are still seven points clear of the relegation zone, having recovered from a sharp downturn in form leading up to the international break. Meanwhile, Watford are without talisman Ismaila Sarr, along...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO. LIVERPOOL. ASTON VILLA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Watford live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brentford welcome Watford to the Community Stadium in the Premier League this evening.The promoted sides have faced rather contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Watford starting poorly and sacking their manager, Xisco, before a slight upturn under Claudio Ranieri. The Hornets have only won two out of eight matches under the Italian, defeating Everton and Manchester United, but have come across a series of tough opponents during that period, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.Meanwhile, Brentford enjoyed a terrific start to life in the top flight under Thomas Frank before a worrying loss of form leading up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Warm reception but Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return ends in defeat

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat.Here the PA news agency takes a look at how his afternoon went.ReceptionSteven Gerrard back at his old stomping ground ❤️#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/95YM0E3Ad6— Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021His Villa team may have been booed as they left the tunnel but a roar went up when Gerrard emerged behind them. Gerrard offered a little wave to the Kop and then appeared to be looking for people he knew in the main stand behind him. It took eight minutes for the Kop to break into their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chris Cadden insists David Gray has Hibernian backing after draw at St Mirren

Chris Cadden says Hibernian’s players would be happy if David Gray were to continue as caretaker manager.The club’s former Scottish Cup-winning captain took charge for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren following the sacking of Jack Ross on Thursday.Cadden admitted the squad felt they had let down Ross but would give Gray their backing as Hibs prepare to take on Dundee on Tuesday night.The former Motherwell player said: “We’re gutted as players and staff that the manager is gone. We feel we’ve let him down a bit.“We’ve got to do our best whoever’s in charge. That’s David for now and...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy