A fresh injection of debt from two organizations backed by five European governments has brought forward the long-delayed Djermaya solar-plus-storage project in Chad. London-based development body InfraCo Africa – which is funded by the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, and Switzerland – on Friday revealed a deal had been signed in Paris last month to more than double the amount of borrowing secured for the planned 34 MW solar project 30km north of Chadian capital N'Djamena, which will also include 4 MWh of battery storage.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO