With the temperatures growing colder and the towns within the county lighting Christmas lights, it’s easy to see that Christmas is just around the corner. Many stores have joined in the festivities by decorating for the holidays, and churches have begun celebrating the Advent season. As all the traditional trappings surround us, it would be easy to see Christmas as just a sentimental scene meant to promote unity in an often-hostile world.

JESUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO