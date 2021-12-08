CA senator Andreas Borgeas will run to replace Devin Nunes in Congress

State Senator Andreas Borgeas is running for the Congressional seat soon to be vacated by Devin Nunes.

Borgeas's office has confirmed he is the first Republican candidate to complete the paperwork to run in the special election.

Borgeas currently represents the 8th District, which encompasses parts of the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada.

Before he was elected to the state senate, he was a Fresno County supervisor.

Devin Nunes served ten terms in the House of Representatives.

Once he steps down, he'll work as the CEO for former President Trump's new social media company.

An official date for the special election has not been set.