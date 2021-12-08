VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire

Source: Youtube

VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed WireVideoWildlife

Sometimes you need a reminder that not everything is so bad after all. Especially as a counterpoing to this recent story about disrespectful motorcyclists in Yellowstone . At least some people have raised their kids right!

A video uploaded to Youtube shows a pair of young men from Columbus, Montana, who found an antelope seemingly hopelessly tangled up in a barbed wire fence. It may very well have been the helpless little antelope would have succumbed to a predator if it wasn't for the two men's help.

The guys who filmed the video wrote that they were "out driving with friends and came upon this Antelope stuck in the fence. We hopped out and quickly went to the animal's aid. We thought it was a serious injury, but once we got closer we realized just his foot was stuck. He relaxed enough to let us help him. We freed the animal and he seemed to run away unscathed. Happy we got to him before a predator did."

The whole dramatic, heart-touching scene takes place against the beautiful and brooding backdrop of a storm brewing above the prairie. If you squint just a little bit, it must be what heaven looks like.

Thank God for kind people. Have you ever found a wild animal in this kind of condition, and were you able to help it?

See the video below. Please note, there is brief profanity in the video, but hopefully, you'll forgive these boys for cussing a little as they're doing a good deed.

