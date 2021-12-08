I've been making this keto-friendly breakfast-for-dinner for years — and a dietitian approves

I've eaten an omelet for dinner at least once a week for 10 years straight.

The meal is filling, nutritious, and versatile. It happens to be keto-friendly and gluten-free.

A dietitian told me she's a fan of breakfast-for-dinner and omelets as vehicles for vegetables.

Over the past decade, I've made — and eaten — approximately 520 omelets. None of them were for breakfast.

I can't recall exactly when my omelet-for-dinner habit began, but I also can't recall a time in my adult life they weren't regularly on the menu.

The meal checks all the boxes: delicious, satisfying, cheap, easy, and nutritious — and it happens to be gluten-free and keto-friendly too.

I typically eat my omelet on Monday nights as a sort of reset after the weekend. I find it settles well in my stomach and happens to be nutrient-dense.

I use two whole eggs in my omelets. Anna Medaris

Registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix told me a good barometer for easily-digestible foods is looking at what babies can eat. Eggs are one of the first acceptable solids.

Eggs are also packed with protein, vitamin D, choline, and minerals including selenium and iodine.

Nothing is off-limits when deciding my omelet's fillings. One night, shrimp and asparagus from Sunday's pasta turned into an omelet, also packed with chicken sausage, onions, and tomatoes.

Go big or go home. Anna Medaris

I see the egg part of the omelet as a creative outlet to host leftovers, or as a carb-free "bun" or "taco shell." I've filled them with chili, the top of leftover pizza, and the remains of a day-old sandwich.

Taub-Dix sees the eggs as the perfect container for any vegetables about to go bad. She also likes adding fresh herbs and — get this — toasted almonds for an added crunch.

I've even stuffed my omelet with lobster bisque soup.

A candle and some fresh cracked pepper can make a humble omelet feel fancy. Anna Medaris

The meal can also satisfy nearly any craving.

One Monday, leftover sausage from Sunday's breakfast tacos became a spicy and filling dinner. Anna Medaris

Want Mexican? Stuff it with seasoned beef, salsa, cheese, and avocado.

Jonesing for pizza? Try an omelet with chicken sausage, kale, mozzarella, and a marinara dipping sauce.

Aiming for a classic comfort meal? Bacon, onion, and gooey American cheese will deliver.

To make my omelets, I usually start by sauteing onions and garlic — often with bacon.

Bacon makes everything better. Anna Medaris

Then I add any other ingredients like chicken sausage.

While the ingredients are sauteing, I crack two eggs in a cup and whisk them with a fork.

Once the ingredients are cooked, I remove them from the pan and pour on the eggs. Thanks to the olive oil or bacon used in sauteing, I don't even need to butter the pan.

My pan is too big for the typical omelet, but it still works so long as I don't spread the eggs too thin by distributing them across the whole pan. Anna Medaris

I cover the eggs with a lid until they're almost done, then add back my ingredients and, of course, cheese.

Once the eggs are almost cooked through, I use a spatula to lift up and fold over the half that's light on ingredients. I let the heat finish melting the cheese before transferring to a plate.

I almost always serve my omelet with a big side salad. I love a simple caesar made with romaine, store-bought yogurt dressing, and parmesan.

While I've never tried the keto diet and am no longer gluten-free, I find skipping carbs — but not limiting fat — one night a week helps me wake up feeling a little lighter.

Experts are mixed on whether "lazy keto," or limiting carbs to up to 10% of your diet, has benefits on its own. What matters most is the quality of your ingredients.

Taub-Dix said she's a fan of the breakfast-for-dinner concept, whether it's eggs or pancakes.

I never considered that my love of nighttime eggs could be driven by nostalgia, but my conversation with Taub-Dix reminded me of my family's nighttime "waffle parties" growing up. We also always ate cereal on nights we'd returned from a flight.

While those weren't exactly low-carb, perhaps the breakfast-for-dinner concept remains comforting to me.

Whether it's scrambled eggs or a warm bowl of oatmeal at night, Taub-Dix said, breakfast-for dinner is "one of those welcoming, soothing, feel-good kind of meals."