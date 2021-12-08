Tuesday's Brevard High School Sports: Soccer and Basketball

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Girls Soccer

Viera 1, Satellite 0

SATELLITE BEACH — Morgan Brubaker scored a goal less than 5 minutes into the game and Viera's defense held the rest of the way in a 1-0 win over Satellite.

In the second half, Viera took two great shots at the goal but Satellite goalie Chloe Adams came up with big saves to keep her team in the game.

With under 10 minutes left in the game, Satellite increased its pressure and took a few shots at goal but Ellie Gathercole was there to block each one. Gathercole finished with seven saves.

Viera stays undefeated and will visit Heritage on Thursday.

Satellite (3-3-0) will have a week off before its next game against Bayside.

Melbourne Central Catholic 9, Sebastian River 0

Melbourne Central Catholic (9-0-1): Hannah Atchison 5 goals, 2 assists, Katie Corley 3 goals, 1 assist, Oneill 1 goal, Sophia Lorio 4 assists, Hennessey Rodriguez 2 assists, Haley Kolarik 2 assists.

Sebastian River (2-5-0).

Merritt Island 9, Cocoa 1

Merritt Island (7-0-1): Finley McDuffie 2 goals, 3 assists, Brooklyn McDuffie 2 goals, Zara Anderson 2 goals, 1 assists, Kaci Underwood 2 goals, Hailey Jones 1 goal, Kyleigh Trout 2 assists, Dani Grenon 1 assist, Gaby Olson-Zapata 1 assist .

Cocoa (1-4-1).

Rockledge 3, Space Coast 0

Rockledge (3-5-0): Alexis Potter 1 goal, Olivia Linder 1 goal, Reagan Doyle 1 assist, Veronica Fernandez 1 goal, Kylee Causby 1 assist.

Space Coast (2-7-0).

West Shore 2, Melbourne 0

West Shore (6-1-0): Lauren Mannix 7 saves.

Melbourne (4-4-0): Rhea Soderberg 5 saves.

Edgewood 4, Titusville 1

Edgewood (7-0-0): Gianna Lopez 2 goals, Piper Miller 1 goal, Andrea Toledo 1 goal, Nina Lopez 3 assists, Bridget Black 1 assist, Stephanie 1 save.

Titusville (2-5-0): Brooke Voorhees 1 goal, saves: 1.

Girls Basketball

Palm Bay 100, West Shore 9

Palm Bay (7-3): A. Waldon 8pt, E. Risch 43 pts, J. Major 9pts, T. King 4 pts, K. Williams, 14 pts. 2-3FT, K. Clarke 4pts, N. Hill 5 pts, N. Oquendo-Johnson 6pts, S. Robeson 4 pts, K. Brown 3 pts.

NOTE: Risch set a new school record after making 11 3-pointers.

West Shore (4-3): T. Quach 2 pts, 2-2 FT, A. Mossiah 4 pts, E. Moffett 3 pts, 1-2 FT.

Holy Trinity 75, Melbourne Central Catholic 14

Holy Trinity (8-0): Caroline Lacy 20 pts, Iona Garcia 12 pts, Alinah Sarratt 10 pts, Allison LaGrone 10 pts, Lynn Reith 8 pts, Isabel Bush 8 pts, Kiara Norris 3 pts, Marissa Cloud 2 pts, Laila Cohen 2 pts.

Melbourne Central Catholic (2-3): Jailyn Como 8 pts, Ari Teeter 4 pts, Doria Small 4 pts.

Space Coast 50, Astronaut 20

Space Coast (4-3): Shaniya Fluellen 14 pts, Ashley Cathon 14 pts, Alaina Bass 12 pts, Samantha Delashmet 6 pts, A’Marie Johnson 4.

Astronaut (0-6): Allie Glass 8 pts, Paris Stephens 7 pts, Khamoni Agee 5 pts.

Cocoa Beach 39, Edgewood 38

Cocoa Beach (5-3): AJ Overdorf 12 pts, Haley Overdorf 11 pts, Roxy Perez 6 pts, Molly Merritt 4 pts, Charlotte Cordis 3 pts, Aariyah Robinson 2 pts, Sophie Brownfield 1 pt.

Edgewood (1-5): Alaina Preble 12 pts, Shelby Preeble 9 pts, Bailey Smith 6 pts, Aubrey Germaine 6 pts, Ada Howarter 2 pts, Sophia Calero 2 pts, Jess Hornung 1 pt.

Eau Gallie 65, Satellite 29

Eau Gallie (6-2): Alayna Lherisse 24 pts, Natalie Allen 14 pts, Katelynn Hagy 12 pts.

Satellite (2-5): Kiley Zaagman 7 pts.

Merritt Island Christian 43, Odyssey Charter 39

Merritt Island Christian (5-1): Hannah Forrest 16 pts, Kaite Shea 5 asst, Summer Snaith 12 reb.

Odyssey Charter (0-3): Fawn Akoud 17 pts, Leila Bryant 15 pts.

Holy Trinity 99, Merritt Island 7 (From 12/6)

Holy Trinity: Lynn Rieth 20 pts, 3 rebounds, Lindsey Angermeier 19 pts, 3 rebounds, Ionna Garcia 13 pts, 4 steals, Alinah Sarratt 12 pts, 6 steals, Caroline Lacey 8 pts, 6 rebounds, Allison LaGrone 8 pts, 5 rebounds, Catalina Castillo 5 pts, Marissa Cloud 4 pts, 9 assists, Kiara Norris 4 pts, Laila Cohen 4 pts, 4 steals, Isabel Bush 2 pts, 7 steals, 4 assists.

Merritt Island: Farrow 3 pts, Osborne 3 pts, Harris 1 pt.

Coaches can email results to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com. Follow @321Preps on Twitter and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Tuesday's Brevard High School Sports: Soccer and Basketball