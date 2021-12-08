ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Burned Alive – Attempted Murder in Anniston – Suspect in Custody

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago
December 8, 2021
On Sunday, December 5, 2021, at approximately 8:00am the Anniston Police Department was notified of a possible assault in the area of the 800 block of West 16th Street. Upon arrival officers located a female victim, walking down the roadway, that appeared to be severely burned.

Investigators learned that the victim, Leslie C. Hogeland of Gadsden, was traveling with the suspect, Henry Lee Wesley, 54 of Anniston, when an argument began. Wesley is believed to have retrieved a flammable liquid accelerant and poured it over the victim. Wesley then ignited the liquid causing the victim to suffer from severe burns on her body. The Anniston Fire Department and 1st responders arrived to provide medical aid to the victim and then transported her to North East Alabama Regional Medical Center. After being stabilized, the victim was then transported to another facility to be treated. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

The suspect, Henry Lee Wesley was located and taken into custody by Anniston police and is currently being housed at the Calhoun County Jail. Wesley has been charged with Attempted Murder and has a bond set at $100,000.

Anniston, AL
