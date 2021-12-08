Morris County School Bus Driver Crashes During Medical Episode: Police

A school bus driver was suffering a medical episode during a Tuesday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The school bus was being driven erratically before it slowed down and crashed into another vehicle on Brooklake Road in Florham Park around 4:15 p.m., according to the Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management.

Responding officers quickly determined that the driver had suffered a medical episode and transported them to a local hospital under the care of Atlantic Health EMS and paramedics.

No injuries were reported to any of the several children on the bus or the other drivers, police said.

The children were transferred to another bus to complete their stops following a prompt response from the board of education, which notified guardians of the incident.

“We appreciate all of those who called reporting the erratic behavior and those who reached out asking about the children,” police said.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said.

