DJ Paul Knew Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s ‘Verzuz’ Fight Was Coming

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrmB9_0dHEiIGl00

Three 6 Mafia ’s DJ Paul said the Verzuz fight between the Memphis group and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony wasn’t that surprising during an interview on the Fox Soul show The Mix (via AllHipHop ).

While Verzuz battles usually feature plenty of good-natured roasting, the Three 6/Bone Thugs battle last Thursday, Dec. 2, actually got physical . Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone — who’d called out Three 6 for devil worshiping on Instagram prior to the event — threw out a few insults on stage before chucking a bottle at the group. More bottles and words were exchanged, and some punches were even thrown before security broke up the fight. (The Verzuz episode eventually resumed and Bizzy returned to the stage later and apologized.)

On The Mix , DJ Paul said of the fight and the simmering tensions between the two groups: “The beef with us and Bone was just a big misunderstanding for 26 years. I respect Bone. I kinda knew it was coming. He kind of told us on social media when he was talking about how it was going to be.”

Despite the blow-up, however, DJ Paul appeared perfectly happy with how the Verzuz turned out: “It was perfect,” he said. “I love the way everything happened.”

DJ Paul previously spoke on the origins of the tension between Three 6 and Bone Thugs in a 2015 interview with HipHopDX . The producer noted there was never a “real beef” between the two, rather a misunderstanding over style and lyrics. “[W]e was rapping about triple six, devil shit, and tongue-twisting over slow beats,” he said. “We had been doing that since 1989 and then all of a sudden when Bone came out … with ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone’ and all of that stuff and we hear somebody kind of on our same style: Faces Of Death , redrum, muder, 6-6-6, tongue twisting. We were like, ‘Damn these dudes done stole our style!’ [ Laughs ] That’s why we got mad about it. We ran into each other a couple of times and there was a push or something. But there was never no fight or nothing like that.”

Comments / 3

