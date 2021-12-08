ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith scratches items off his bucket list in National Geographic's 'Welcome to Earth'

By Review by Brian Lowry
CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The beauty of being Will Smith is that if you decide to scratch items off your bucket list, National Geographic and Disney+ will dutifully mount and chronicle your adventures. Enter "Welcome to Earth," which allows Smith to explore the world with those who do so professionally, in what amounts...

chicagocrusader.com

Will Smith embarks on new adventures with ‘Welcome to Earth’

Actor Will Smith is on a roll this season, with so many projects under his belt. One that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats is the upcoming NatGeo multi-part series that Smith will embark upon filled with adventures of which he says he could have only dreamed. Previously, for his 50th birthday, Smith went skydiving at about 14,000 feet. Smith has said that this experience was “the most blissful experience of his life because he was flying.” He also added that “God placed the best things in life on the other side of fear.” This NatGeo series on Disney + presents more fascinating and life-altering situations, while testing Smith’s faith and yearning for even greater adventures.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider

‘Welcome To Earth’

At 51, Will Smith has conquered the box office and the Billboard charts, but he’s never climbed a mountain. Thus is a quest born, as the global star seeks to learn more about the planet we call home, traveling the world and embarking on adventures such as mountain climbing and diving in a submarine. The Darren Aronofsky-produced series features the lush cinematography you’d expect from a high profile nature show, but also, perhaps more unexpectedly, very engaging hosting and narration from Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Will Smith puts his fears to the test in Disney+ nature series 'Welcome to Earth'

Will Smith rappelled into a live volcano and kayaked down an Icelandic white-water river for his latest project. But he wasn't making an action movie. It was personal. Smith, a Hollywood leading man who admits that he's far from outdoorsy, has put himself in danger's way while filming "Welcome to Earth," a kinetic Disney+ original series from National Geographic. He was intimidated, but that brought clarity.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Will Smith Experiences the World’s Wonders in ‘Welcome to Earth’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Will Smith hosts this six-part series from National Geographic in which he is guided by National Geographic explorers to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles on Earth. Each episode exposes the mysterious inner workings of our planet as related to a different theme: sound, smell, speed, color, swarm and pattern. From the plains of Africa to the deserted islands of the Pacific to the depths of the Atlantic, apprentice explorer Smith probes into hidden worlds that reveal Earth’s most mysterious workings. As his remarkable guides take him to our globe’s weirdest and most mind-bending locations, he learns that although we may think every inch has been mapped, there are still incredible discoveries to be made, and how the tiniest details have enormous consequences for this place we call home.
TV & VIDEOS
boisestate.edu

National Geographic series features Johnson’s volcano infrasound research

Volcanology professor Jeffrey Johnson joined actor Will Smith and explorer Erik Weihenmayer at the Yasur Volcano, in Vanuatu in the brand new Disney+ National Geographic series ‘Welcome to Earth’. Johnson led the trio to conduct volcano infrasound research at the active volcano in the series’ first episode.
BOISE, ID
Telegraph

Welcome to Earth, review: likeable Will Smith saves this odd wildlife series-cum-personal odyssey

There are many things in Welcome to Earth, National Geographic on Disney+’s new natural history series, which let you know this is a very American programme. It is presented by the actor Will Smith, and here he is narrating some underwater footage: “Seems like down in Fraggle Rock, anemones have to travel to survive. Just because those dudes look slower than a parked car, don’t mean they ain’t moving.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

On Disney+'s Welcome to Earth, the stunning nature cinematography has to share the spotlight with Will Smith

"It’s been more than three years since National Geographic premiered One Strange Rock, a nature series from Darren Aronofsky and Nutopia, featuring Will Smith," says Daniel Fienberg. "The series featured some of the most exquisite photography I’ve ever seen, approaching Earth with almost an outsider’s perspective for its varied topography and alien beauty. I thought One Strange Rock was an exemplary showcase for any high-definition television and a captivating series of vignettes focused on featured explorers, scientists and astronauts. It was an enriching travelogue filled with educational details that frequently derailed because somebody felt it was necessary to have Smith make ill-timed appearances as what I described as a 'hype man' for Earth, contributing his trademark enthusiasm and little else. I’m not saying that Disney+’s Welcome to Earth was produced to spite me, but the latest collaboration between Smith, Aronofsky and the good people at National Geographic looks to have been made with the edict, One Strange Rock, only with even more Will Smith.' Or else with various productions shut-down due to COVID, Smith had space in his schedule to insert himself more fully into globe-trotting adventures. This results in a series that, like One Strange Rock, is notable for its diverse cinematography and the assortment of experts who get to share the spotlight with an A-list movie star who finds a way to make every remarkable experience about him, albeit occasionally with amusing results."
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Welcome To Earth’s producer on glowing squirrels — and Will Smith’s real superpower

Most humans spend their entire lives on Earth. But the planet we live on still holds plenty of secrets. National Geographic’s new series Welcome To Earth reveals some of those secrets with a little help from Will Smith, humanity’s most famous rapping, alien-punching Fresh Prince. He teams up with various researchers and explorers to investigate the hidden corners of the world and the amazing sights, sounds, and other sensations that allow us to perceive them.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Inside Will Smith’s ‘Earth’ adventures: ‘Boulders were exploding near his head’

Will Smith’s wild new nature series, “Welcome to Earth,” follows the actor as he takes his trademark enthusiasm and explores the far-flung corners of the world. The series (now streaming on Disney+) follows Smith, 53, as he takes his trademark quips, enthusiasm and adventurous spirit into remote slices of the natural world to discover and explore hidden places that the average person can’t reach.
TV & VIDEOS
d23.com

Awe-Inspiring Photography from Will Smith’s Adventures in Welcome to Earth

Have you ever wanted to drive to the middle of nowhere and stare at a sky full of a million stars? Or dive into the deepest depths of the ocean to lay eyes on creatures no one has ever seen? Your adventure through Earth’s greatest wonders and most hidden secrets is about to begin! Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award® nominee Will Smith on that very extraordinary journey to discover our planet’s most awe-inspiring wonders.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mediavillage.com

Will Smith Becomes One with the Audience in "Welcome to Earth" on Disney+

Unless you dabble in a rich fantasy life, you probably don't imagine yourself as Will Smith. However, that unusual transference happens in National Geographic's Welcome to Earth, streaming on Disney+, beginning December 8. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies...
TV & VIDEOS
