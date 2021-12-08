There's one week left to enroll for ACA health insurance

More than 200,000 New Mexicans currently lack health insurance, putting them just one health crisis away from debt or other serious consequences. Having uninsured patients also strains the health care system — when an uninsured person requires costly care and can’t pay the bill, it raises health care costs and premiums for the rest of the state. The preventive health care available to those with insurance lowers health care costs in the long term, often averting chronic disease or hospitalization. Getting New Mexicans enrolled in health coverage benefits everyone, and the consequences of patients being uninsured likewise affect us all.

