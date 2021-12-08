ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

There's one week left to enroll for ACA health insurance

WRAL
 3 days ago

Santafe New Mexican.com

Easy Enrollment makes health care accessible

More than 200,000 New Mexicans currently lack health insurance, putting them just one health crisis away from debt or other serious consequences. Having uninsured patients also strains the health care system — when an uninsured person requires costly care and can’t pay the bill, it raises health care costs and premiums for the rest of the state. The preventive health care available to those with insurance lowers health care costs in the long term, often averting chronic disease or hospitalization. Getting New Mexicans enrolled in health coverage benefits everyone, and the consequences of patients being uninsured likewise affect us all.
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

Health Insurers Get Reprieve From Medicare’s Data Exchange Rules

Health insurance plans won’t be required to implement new rules aimed at speeding up data sharing among health-care payers until a future rule establishes a standard format for data exchange, the Medicare agency said. The notice, filed Wednesday in the Federal Register, concerns the payer-to-payer information exchange provisions of...
HEALTH
Southern Minnesota News

MnSure’s enrollement deadline is next week

Minnesotans who need health coverage have until next week to get signed up on the state health exchange. MNsure’s deadline to enroll for coverage that starts on the first of the year in 2022 is Wednesday, December 15. Even if residents are currently covered, MNsure says it might be a good idea to shop and compare plans before the deadline. Coverage will begin on January 1 for anyone who switches plans by the deadline. After the deadline, new coverage would begin on February 1.
HEALTH
yourvalley.net

Arizonans with health insurance on the rise

When COVID-19 first hit Arizona in early 2020, the job market was turned upside down and thousands of residents were left unemployed. That meant many Arizonans were left without affordable health insurance at the start of a public health crisis. With 2021 coming to a close, the number of uninsured...
ARIZONA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Find the right health insurance plan

(WBFF) — Picking the perfect health insurance plan is challenging but it is possible!. Dr. Kate Neuhausen is a board-certified family physician. She's also the Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare Individual and family plans. She shares more on recent changes within the marketplace.
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Navigating open enrollment with Northern Advantage Insurance

(WFRV) – It’s crunch time for the Medicare open enrollment period, which ends December 7 and you’ll want a local connection to help make the best choices, quickly. Northern Advantage Insurance joined Local 5 Live to talk about how to navigate the process of open enrollment and the benefit of staying local during this time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KATU.com

Moda Health: Open Enrollment Tips

It’s open enrollment season – when we choose our healthcare plan for the coming year. Walter Burkharstmeier, Medicare Program Director for Moda Health, joined us to share tips on picking the right plan for you. Open enrollment continues through Dec. 7. You can learn more about Moda’s Medicare plans at modahealth.com/medicare or call 503-265-4762.
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Study: More than one-third of U.S. kids lack adequate health insurance

A new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers indicates that the rate of underinsured children rose from 30.6% to 34% between 2016 and 2019. That’s an additional 2.4 million kids. Families who have children with special health care needs and private insurance were hit particularly hard, researchers say.
RELATIONSHIPS
verywellhealth.com

What Is the ACA’s Employer Mandate?

The Affordable Care Act’s employer mandate requires large businesses in the United States to offer affordable, comprehensive health coverage to full-time employees. Businesses that don’t comply face financial penalties if any of their full-time employees end up enrolling in marketplace coverage with premium tax credits. The employer mandate...
HEALTH
McDonough County Voice

MDH changes employee health insurance

MACOMB — In a special meeting Friday, the McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors was told there is a need to change MDH's employee health insurance carrier from Blue Cross/Blue Shield to United Healthcare. President and CEO Brian Dietz said the decision was caused by a Blue Cross decision to no longer insure the patients of Springfield Clinic, who would be cast out of network, causing higher fees.
MACOMB, IL
theredstonerocket.com

Open season for health insurance underway

If you’re looking to change your Tricare or Federal Benefits plan, the time is now. Tricare and Federal Benefits Open Season ends Dec. 13. Eligible active duty service members, active duty family members, Reserve component members and family members and retired service members and their families have until then to change their Tricare health plan or enroll in a FEDVIP Vision Plan.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
KGET 17

Change your insurance before the end of the Annual Enrollment Period

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez with Romy & Associates Medicare Services about the upcoming end of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. The timeframe to adjust and switch Medicare insurance plans ends on Dec. 7th. “We are here to help you review these complicated insurance details and to give you peace of mind in the decision that you make,” says Gomez.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

