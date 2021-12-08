ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Secureworks Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving the Evolution of Managed and Professional Security Services Market with Taegis ManagedXDR

By Frost, Sullivan, SecureWorks
thehendersonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecureworks Taegis XDR, a Cloud-Native Solution propels Secureworks into the next generation of security services focused on detection and response. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American managed and professional security services market and found that although traditional security services remain relevant, organizations...

www.thehendersonnews.com

bostonnews.net

IoT Managed Services Market to Register Growth of ~12.2%, See Why

The IoT Managed Services Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about IoT Managed Services Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems, Oracle, IBM, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Honeywell International, Google, AT&T, General Electric, SAP, Intel, Amazon Web Services etc have been looking into IoT Managed Services as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
thehendersonnews.com

Fortinet Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Recognized for Delivering Ultra-Fast SD-WAN, Advanced Security, and Integrated ZTNA to Support Work-from-Anywhere and Enterprise Digital Transformation. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global SD-WAN vendor market, and based on its findings, recognizes Fortinet with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award for transforming and securing the WAN. Fortinet's Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN enables a wide range of use cases including secure and optimized connections to cloud-based applications. The company's Secure SD-WAN solution integrates SD-WAN capabilities, advanced routing functions, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) proxy on a single appliance or a single virtual machine (VM) to deliver secure networking capability. The solution can be deployed in a virtual or physical format on-premise or as a VM in the cloud, with a throughput of 20 Gbps, the highest available in the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Sensory Analytics Awarded for Technology Innovation by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Coating Quality with Ruggedized Optical Interference (ROI) Technology

The company's proprietary technology powers its patented real-time sub-micron thickness measurement systems based on the science of optical interference. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent assessment of the North American online non-contact coating thickness measurement market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sensory Analytics with a 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Sensory Analytics' measurement solution, consisting of its proprietary algorithms, software and 3-part gauging systems, is well-positioned to address existing and emerging challenges faced by customers in the automotive, aerospace, battery, building materials, electronics and packaging industries. The company's coating measurement technique precisely measures the coating thickness and basis weight in real-time while reducing coating costs to improve coated product quality.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Pexip Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Accessibility and Delivery of Healthcare Services with Its Video Conferencing Platform

Pexip's video conferencing platform enables patients to obtain telehealth services regardless of their location or device choice or version. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed video conferencing services in the Australian healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Pexip with the 2021 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its video conferencing services in healthcare. The company makes video meetings as simple as voice calls. Healthcare organizations can launch the virtual telehealth solution from any web browser, eliminating the need to invest in costly video conferencing devices. The one-click meeting capability for the web browser allows healthcare providers to improve the accessibility and delivery of healthcare services to patients, including those residing in hard-to-reach locations without physical clinics. In addition, the Pexip platform helps patients save on travel time and costs to healthcare facilities.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Healthcare Providers to Gain a Holistic View of the Patient by Employing an Integrated Content Services Platform

A unified enterprise strategy that includes both clinical content and medical imaging is critical for delivering efficient and quality care, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rise of value-based healthcare and the virtualization of nearly every aspect of healthcare operations are accelerating the need to break down data and departmental silos. With more than 75% of patient data unstructured and growing by more than 50% annually, healthcare organizations need better ways to unlock that value and maximize its potential. A single healthcare content services (HCS) platform that can bring together disparate, unstructured sources of information from across an organization along with enterprise imaging data can enable the enterprise-level consolidation of patient data, images, lab results, and multimedia content.
HEALTH
thehendersonnews.com

Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Boom Continues as Hybrid Work Goes Mainstream

Advanced data reporting, greater ease of use, and a growing focus on sustainability drive market growth, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the long-term, sustainable impact of hybrid work and the adoption of digital channels are creating an unprecedented wave of webinars and virtual events. The global webinars and virtual events market is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2025, up from $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Advanced data reporting and analytics, greater accessibility, enhanced ease of use, along with reduced travel and growing sustainability goals are the primary growth drivers.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in 2021 CPaaS Radar

Vonage, a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognised as a leader in growth and innovation in the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Radar for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rachel Meranus, CMO at Transfix.
BUSINESS
Killeen Daily Herald

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2021 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates 25 companies for their outstanding achievements at awards gala. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The best in business gathered last night in Orlando, FL, at the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel. The gathering honored the business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Third Consecutive Year

Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) as a Leader in its Frost Radar: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report. The Frost Radar report highlights the company’s robust access portfolio; ability to deliver a variety of transport and vendor choices; and partnerships with leading providers like Fortinet and VMWare – all of which strengthen its HughesON Managed SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) solution.
BUSINESS
thehendersonnews.com

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Aptean with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for Its Unique and Versatile Food and Beverage ERP Software

Aptean offers industry-specific solutions tailored to customers' needs to maximize productivity and help them differentiate from competitors. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American food and beverage industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aptean with the 2022 North American Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software for Food and Beverage (F&B) Product Leadership Award for designing tailored solutions for specific industry subsegments and increasing business value. Aptean provides high-quality services that address unique production, manufacturing, distribution, and operational challenges in particular segments of the F&B industry, such as bakery, fresh produce and meat items.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Retailers Offer Effective, Differentiated Customer Experience with Contact Center-as-a-Service

Digital solutions that offer deep visibility into customer journeys and supply chain ecosystems to drive superior efficiencies, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rising purchasing power of younger consumers and the proliferation of channels make it critical for retailers to innovate their customer engagement strategies. As digital experiences become increasingly personalized, retailers need to have a holistic view of the customer to ensure optimal, targeted customer interactions. In addition to enhancing customer experience (CX), they also need to fully optimize digital technologies to manage supply chains and improve operational efficiency. To resolve these challenges, leading retailers implement contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS). With CCaaS, they can connect customers and employees across voice and digital channels to increase the effectiveness of marketing, sales, and service.
RETAIL
aithority.com

SoundHound Inc. Named Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Company Of The Year In Automotive Voice AI

This Year’s Best Practices Company of the Year in the North American Automotive Connected Voice Assistance Industry Award goes to SoundHound Inc. SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for valuable achievements as a leader in innovation and growth in the North American automotive connected voice assistance industry and named Best Practices Company of the Year, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
choose901.com

Sullivan Branding LLC: Account Manager

Sullivan is a full-service brand development agency built on 5 core values, bravery, candor, curiosity, inclusion, and kindness, that drive us to deliver end-to-end, multi-platform solutions for the regional, national and global brands we call our clients. We’re looking for an account manager that is responsible for the relationship between the agency and clients. The Account manager will generally look after client needs through direct contact, liaison, and the marshaling of agency resources. 5 – 7 years of experience in account management in an agency or other relevant environment is preferred.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mimecast Integrates with Secureworks Taegis XDR to Better Protect Email from Threat Actors, Securing Customers’ Communications and Data

Mimecast Limited , a leading email security and cyber resilience company, announced the availability of Mimecast® for Secureworks® Taegis™ XDR. Mimecast’s extensible architecture is now integrated into Taegis™ XDR, which combines threat intelligence across cloud, network, and endpoints to detect threats. The integration is engineered to provide actionable insights and a single console for investigating and rapidly responding in an automated fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Flawless Audio Boosts Effective Collaboration and Equal Opportunity in Hybrid Work

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- In today's hybrid work environment, businesses are increasingly evolving meeting formats to accommodate people working from various locations worldwide. Underscoring this trend, Frost & Sullivan and Shure's latest white paper reveals that teams are less accepting of audio disruptions that derail their meeting agenda, make them less productive or appear unprofessional. Consequently, businesses must invest in audio technologies that seamlessly connect teams and give everyone an equal opportunity to contribute and participate.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Taiwan Aims to be Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence with New AI HUB Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- The benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been validated in many domains, where AI has helped reduce costs, improve efficiency and productivity, and solve real-life problems. However, international communities are challenged by adverse factors such as US-China competition, changes in the supply chain, and the impact of COVID-19—and Taiwan's enterprises and their development are no exception. In such circumstances, the role of the government is even more important. In response, the Taiwanese government has adopted various measures to support industrial AI research and development (R&D) and encourage companies to introduce AI technology by executing subsidy and public-private partnership (PPP) programs.
WORLD
aithority.com

24-7 Intouch Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Value-driven Customer Service Solutions

24-7 Intouch has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for helping organizations transform their customer experience. Based on Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the North American customer experience outsourcing services market, 24-7 Intouch has demonstrated excellence in innovating, creating new products, digital technology solutions, and services that serve ever-evolving customer needs.
BUSINESS
thehendersonnews.com

Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

Banks use technology partners to spread risks while raising customer service levels, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- The hyper-digitalization of financial transactions has changed the way banks build their stacks across delivery teams and their methods of refinement. This new way of working empowers them to make decisions faster and in order of priority, ensuring agility in all business lines and functions such as risk and compliance, operations, and business development. By working with strategic technology partners to move functions to the cloud, banks can spread their risk and regulatory requirements across multiple clouds to significantly raise their levels of customer service.
ECONOMY
thehendersonnews.com

Dynata Acquires Ameritest, Adding Best-In-Class Creative Testing Capabilities To Advertising Solutions Offerings

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired Ameritest, a leading brand and advertising research consultancy. The acquisition strengthens Dynata's advertising solutions offerings within the Dynata Platform, adding key creative testing capabilities to help clients measure the effectiveness of their messages to create powerful and engaging creative for better communication and higher ROI.
ECONOMY

