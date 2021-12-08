Secureworks Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving the Evolution of Managed and Professional Security Services Market with Taegis ManagedXDR

A unified enterprise strategy that includes both clinical content and medical imaging is critical for delivering efficient and quality care, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rise of value-based healthcare and the virtualization of nearly every aspect of healthcare operations are accelerating the need to break down data and departmental silos. With more than 75% of patient data unstructured and growing by more than 50% annually, healthcare organizations need better ways to unlock that value and maximize its potential. A single healthcare content services (HCS) platform that can bring together disparate, unstructured sources of information from across an organization along with enterprise imaging data can enable the enterprise-level consolidation of patient data, images, lab results, and multimedia content.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO