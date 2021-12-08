ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Primary races heat up

By Dustin Butler
wylienews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the...

wylienews.com

wnynewsnow.com

Poll: Hochul Leads In Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Race

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul’s popularity in the Democratic gubernatorial primary continues to grow. According to a new Siena College Research Institute poll, if the election were today Hochul would lead with 36 percent of the vote over State Attorney General Letitia James with 18 percent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams with 10 percent and Representative Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both with six percent. Twenty-four percent of people remain undecided.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
kwhi.com

ONE CONTESTED RACE IN WASHINGTON CO. AS DEADLINE TO FILE FOR PRIMARY NEARS

Less than one week remains until the deadline to file as a candidate for the primary election on March 1st, and so far, most races in Washington County are uncontested. As of Monday, according to information from Washington County Republican Party Chair Sandra Kindt and Democratic Party Chair George Dillingham, the only local position with multiple candidates is Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace. Republicans Daniel McCarthy and Duane “Dane” Houston are running for the post formerly held by Ken Tofel, who retired in June.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
WJBF

Governor’s race heats up in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The race for Georgia’s next governor is heating up with more candidates announcing their bid to run, even though voters won’t elect the peach state’s top leader until next November. Brian Kemp narrowly beat Stacey Abrams in 2018, while David Perdue lost to Jon Ossoff earlier this year for the U.S. […]
GEORGIA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Primary Election 101: Which Offices Are Up for Election & Who's Running

SAN ANGELO – The next election cycle in Texas is the party primary election in March 2022 where the Democratic and Republican parties will vote for their respective nominees to be placed on the general election ballot for Nov. 1, 2022.   Like all other 253 counties in Texas, Tom Green County is prepared to hold the primary election for each party on March 1, 2022.  There are 27 statutory elected offices in Tom Green County.  Not all of them are up for election.  Each office holder is elected to a four year term with several offices up for election in off-year elections like 2022 where the…
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
coloradopols.com

Heads Up: Credible Republican Challenger Eyes Boebert Primary

“I could go into the thousands of phone calls and text messages and emails from people throughout the district that have reached out to me to take a look at it,” Coram said in an interview. “The fact is I have a very solid record as a moderate who is kind of a ‘get it done’ type…”
POLITICS
triad-city-beat.com

With potential spoilers out of the Senate race, primary battles take shape

This article was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 6, 2021. Filing season for the 2022 elections opened in true North Carolina style Monday, with the state Court of Appeals suspending filing for newly-drawn congressional and legislative districts under court challenge. That didn’t prevent filing from opening at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary race matters

Georgia's David Perdue had a troubled career in the private sector, with a record plagued by poor decisions and missed opportunities. The Republican nevertheless parlayed his unfortunate business experiences into a political career, winning a U.S. Senate campaign in 2014. Perdue's record as a senator, however, wasn't much better: The...
GEORGIA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Donald Trump's wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election, is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue...
POLITICS
Sylva Herald

Hopefuls lining up to get on primary ballot in Jackson County

As of press time 10 people had expressed an interest in running for nine local seats opening in Jackson County. The filing period for the 2022 elections opens at noon Monday and closes at noon Friday, Dec. 17 for the March 8 primary. That’s if the primary takes place in...
Weatherford Democrat

Races for GOP primaries shaping up in Parker, Palo Pinto counties

Races for local elected offices are forming in Parker and Palo Pinto counties with two weeks left before the filing period ends. Same-party candidates will face each other in the March 1 primaries, bidding to advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Filing continues through Dec. 13. The Parker County...
PARKER, TX
fox26houston.com

Looking ahead to the Texas Lt. Governor's race in March 2022 primary

Houston - Those who follow Texas politics, by either inclination or necessity, fully understand the raw power wielded by the office of Lt. Governor, a post currently held by Republican Dan Patrick. To put it simply - no bill, no budget, no congratulatory proclamation gets through the legislature without his...
TEXAS STATE

