AEW hosts 'Dynamite' show at UBS Arena Wednesday night

Ryback has heard about MJF taking a shot at him during this week’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite and has taken to Twitter to respond. For those who didn’t see it, MJF was cutting a promo prior to his Dynamite Diamond Ring finals match against Dante Martin and referenced Ryback. During the promo, MJF said the following regarding Punk’s desire to go after the AEW World Championship, “I didn’t realize that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming matches against underwhelming opponents made you championship material. I thought that just made you the new Ryback.”

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO