AEW hosts 'Dynamite' show at UBS Arena Wednesday night

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 872,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.28% from last week’s episode, which drew 861,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 5.91% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
