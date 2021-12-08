ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW hosts 'Dynamite' show at UBS Arena Wednesday night

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling hosted its AEW Dynamite show Wednesday night...

wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Rave Passes Away At Age 39

Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Jimmy Rave has passed away today at the age of 39-years-old. The announcement came on Twitter earlier this afternoon, in a statement prepared by agent Bill Behrens and Rave’s daughter, Kailah. “James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39,”...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Medical Update On Liv Morgan Following Brutal Attack On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan have been feuding for weeks now, and last night on Raw it was announced that Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Morgan at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. During Monday Night Raw this week Becky Lynch also brawled with Liv...
WWE
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Called Out For Stealing Gimmick

Over the years fans have seen a lot of WWE Superstars introduce their gimmicks to the world of professional wrestling, and while some gimmicks get over others do not. For years Tyler Breeze was known for taking selfies on WWE programming, and he even had his own bedazzled selfie stick. But Tyler Breeze was released from WWE earlier this year, and recently fans have seen Austin Theory taking selfies on Monday Night Raw.
WWE
Eddie Kingston
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Calls Current WWE Star The Hulk Hogan Of The Women’s Division

The WWE women’s division has come a very long way over the last few years, and the division is currently loaded with talent on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Rhea Ripley has found success on the main roster in singles competition and as a tag team...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Says Recently Released WWE Superstar Was “Money”

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke about the growth of AEW and who it can only be seen as a good thing. He pointed out that wrestlers having more options is always a positive. “I saw some financial...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Doudrop's current status

In the last two to three months the former NXT UK athlete, who was once called Piper Niven in the Stamford company rings and now instead took the pseudonym of Doudrop, after joining Eva Marie, has become one of the faces best known of the women's sector of Monday Night Raw.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ryback Reacts To MJF Insulting Him On AEW Dynamite

Ryback has heard about MJF taking a shot at him during this week’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite and has taken to Twitter to respond. For those who didn’t see it, MJF was cutting a promo prior to his Dynamite Diamond Ring finals match against Dante Martin and referenced Ryback. During the promo, MJF said the following regarding Punk’s desire to go after the AEW World Championship, “I didn’t realize that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming matches against underwhelming opponents made you championship material. I thought that just made you the new Ryback.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Audience Since May

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 861,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.12% from last week’s Thanksgiving Eve episode, which drew 898,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is equal with last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.31 key...
TV SERIES
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 12/8

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 872,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.28% from last week’s episode, which drew 861,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 5.91% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

AEW Partnering With Toys For Tots At This Week’s Dynamite

AEW is teaming up with Toys For Tots for a special deal at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Community Outreach account posted to Twitter to announce that this Wednesday’s Winter is Coming special episode will see the community team collect new, unwrapped toys for the charity.
ADVOCACY
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Signs Top Talent

Top indie wrestler Brody King has reportedly signed with AEW. King reportedly signed with AEW almost immediately after ROH announced that they were going on hiatus until April 2022 at the end of October, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. King was then told over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that the signing was a done deal.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary WWE Manager Returns To Action This Past Weekend

Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!. The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight: Winter Is Coming

The special Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by Bryan Danielson challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page with the title on the line. AEW has announced...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Says WWE RAW Spot “Absolutely Destroyed” Him

One of the four men competing for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1, Kevin Owens, took to Twitter to comment on one move from his WWE RAW match last night. Owens retweeted a gif of when he went for a cannonball dive off the apron onto Bobby Lashley. Owens missed his target and hit the arena floor with a hard thud, rolling around in pain afterward.
WWE
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC

