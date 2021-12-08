ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banksy Working To Turn Former Jail Into Arts Center

By CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a former jail become an arts center thanks to Banksy?. The anonymous street artist painted the wall of Reading Prison, which has been unoccupied for the past eight years. Now that the Ministry of Justice wants to sell the building,...

