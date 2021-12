Halo Infinite comes out today! That's fun. What's slightly less fun, however, is that you won't be able to replay story missions. Microsoft have said that, while you can keep exploring the game's open world after you finish it, main campaign missions won't be available to repeat. Fortunately, this shouldn't be the case forever, because 343 Industries say that replayability is "being worked on", though they don't have a date for it just yet. (Mild spoilers for Infinite's campaign below).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO