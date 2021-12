Lynn Borque with the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center stopped by News15 to share how one pup, Fiona, has only one thing on her Christmas List this year. I've been a really good girl this year. All I want for Christmas is a family to call my own, preferably with no cats. My friends at the shelter say I am well behaved, polite, super sweet and very affectionate. I walk great on a leash and would enjoy leisurely walks in the park or neighborhood. I know sit, paw, down and roll over. I love treats, squeaky toys and I'm house trained.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO