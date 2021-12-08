ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Top transfer portal wide receiver options for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MTa3_0dHEgf1G00

It’s widely assumed that Auburn will add wide receivers to its roster via the transfer portal.

The Tigers need a spark at the receiver position to accompany Kobe Hudson and crew in 2022. Last offseason, Bryan Harsin and his staff brought in Demetris Robertson from Georgia to be the number one wide receiver.

This season, the offense may look drastically different. A new offensive line, a new coordinator, and a sense of urgency to win have fallen on this coaching staff and the Auburn football program.

The Tigers need help at the wide receiver position. Let’s look at a few options that make sense in the transfer portal.

Theo Wease, WR Oklahoma

Theo Wease had a productive 2020 campaign but suffered an injury in practice back in September. He has left Oklahoma like several of his former teammates. He could to Auburn and make an immediate impact.

Joseph Scates, WR, Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qGz0_0dHEgf1G00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Scates had a limited role in 2021. He caught eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown but at 6-foot-3, the former 4-star has the size that could help Auburn on the outside.

RaJae Johnson, WR, UAB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bksi_0dHEgf1G00
Jake Crandall/ Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

We saw Auburn go after a UAB player before when they brought in Tony Fair last season. RaJae Johnson is a physical player with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that touts some experience. In 2021, he had 23 catches for 394 yards and a score.

Jafar Armstrong, WR, Illinois/Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qTNR_0dHEgf1G00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jafar Armstrong played a small role in Notre Dame”s offense in 2020 before transferring to Illinois. With the Illini, he didn’t record a stat. He is a former 3-star recruit listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.

Latrell Fordham, WR, Eastern Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoAos_0dHEgf1G00
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Latrell Fordham is a lean 6-foot-4, 180 pound wide receiver that had eight catches for 107 yards and a score last season.

He shows athleticism and length on his tape and could be a fun addition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

It took until 2009 for Alabama’s legendary program to boast a Heisman Trophy winner. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 edition of college football’s most prestigious individual honor Saturday night, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: How Marcus Freeman defines 'players coach'

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has for years done a quick interview with usually a player or basketball coach during games he calls for ESPN. On Saturday you could tell he was at a football school, or at least a school that just hired a brand new head football coach, as Bilas opted to interview Marcus Freeman instead of someone associated with Notre Dame basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Aidan Hutchinson finished in Heisman Trophy voting

In order to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, Aidan Hutchinson was likely going to need some help. Though there weren’t any obvious winners near the end of the regular season, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud appeared to be battling for the prize. But then, in Week 13, Hutchinson upended the latter’s campaign, sacking him three times as Michigan football upset the rival Buckeyes, with the first win in the series in 10 years. However, Young helped lead his team to a comeback victory over his rival, the Auburn Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Portal, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football names co-defensive coordinators

The Oregon Ducks are hiring Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as their head coach. Once again, Kirby Smart will has to replace a key member of his staff. Lanning’s first career game as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see who Lanning takes with him to Oregon. Lanning may consider hiring UGA assistants, like defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, to be the next Oregon defensive coordinator.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Desmond Howard's cringeworthy roast of Ohio State at the Heisman ceremony didn't land

Saturday night’s Heisman ceremony was pretty chalky. As we all expected, the award went to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whose record-breaking 421-yard passing performance in the SEC Championship against Georgia all but sealed his victory. But what we did not expect was for one of ESPN’s hosts, Desmond Howard, to try out a stand-up comedy bit on national television.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's flawless endgame sequence clinches upset over No. 10 Kentucky

Notre Dame looked around, saw the chaotic start to the college basketball season and thought, “Why not me?”. The 3-4 Fighting Irish hosted the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on their home court, and despite being overmatched against one of the most talented teams in the country, excellent execution in the final 30 seconds put Kentucky away as another top-10 team bit the dust.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame upsets Kentucky in blow-for-blow battle

When a team struggles as Notre Dame has to start the season, it will take any spark it can get to turn things around. With preseason expectations at a somewhat high level, the Irish absolutely needed something positive that could potentially serve as a turning point. On a day in which LaPhonso Ellis was inducted into the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor and Marcus Freeman was in attendance, a 66-62 upset of No. 10 Kentucky was just what the doctor ordered.
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard have fun at C.J. Stroud’s expense

Some say that Michigan football edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson single-handedly tanked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy campaign. The Buckeyes signal caller was the leader in the clubhouse before The Game, and while he threw for nearly 400 yards, Hutchinson never let the OSU QB get comfortable, en route to getting three sacks and punching his own ticket to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist, himself.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Auburn Football#American Football#Wr#Iowa State Scates#Uab
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Watts enters the transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts has entered the transfer portal. The move was announced on Watts’ Twitter account Friday, making him the fourth OSU player to enter their name into the portal since the end of the regular season. Watts was to enter his third season, but there have...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vols defeat UNC Greensboro

A stifling defense and a balanced offensive attack spelled victory for the Tennessee (7-2) Saturday. The Volunteers defeated UNC Greensboro, 76-36, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee surrendered 15 first-half points to the Spartans (7-3). Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each scored 12 points against UNC Greensboro. Santiago Vescovi totaled 10 points...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 14 Falcons Challenge

Think you know the Falcons well? Already have this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Falcons Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Notre Dame's upset win over Kentucky

Notre Dame has been looking for anything to turn this season around, and it might have just found it. A 66-62 upset win over No. 10 Kentucky not only puts the Irish back at .500, but it provides a confidence boost in just about everybody. If you don’t believe us, look no further than Twitter. It was full of videos and reactions in the aftermath of this big moment:
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy