Noem proposes big salary raises, over $1B in projects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a budget address to lawmakers, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a plan to spend an unprecedented amount...panhandlepost.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a budget address to lawmakers, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a plan to spend an unprecedented amount...panhandlepost.com
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0