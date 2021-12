More than 500,000 Maine residents who worked during the pandemic could soon receive a "disaster relief" check from the state, if they haven't already. The Legislature set aside just shy of $150 million this year for one-time payments to help offset hardships experienced by working Mainers during the pandemic. All eligible individuals will automatically receive a check for $285. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa with the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services told lawmakers on Tuesday that more than 200,000 checks had been sent as of Friday and that all checks should be in the mail by the end of December.

4 DAYS AGO