Workers Are Using ‘Mouse Movers’ So They Can Use the Bathroom in Peace

When you die, you won’t be around for what happens immediately after, which is probably for the best. But in all likelihood, other people will soon be there, setting in motion a machinery of death, disposal and, eventually, grieving that will whir to life the moment you breathe your last. One of the strangest parts of the business of dying is the casket—an extraordinarily expensive, excessively sturdy, satin-lined box designed to hold the most impermanent thing that belongs to any of us. Now, a direct-to-consumer casket company is promising to help consumers buy “designer caskets at revolutionary prices,” as its sales materials put it. Funeral industry experts told Motherboard that its business model is both intriguing and potentially plagued with some very, well, earthbound concerns.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO