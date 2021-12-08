ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Egyptian activist walks free after nearly 2 years in jail

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities released a rights activist Wednesday after he spent nearly two years in jail in a case that has drawn significant international attention, a rights group said. Patrick George Zaki walked free from a police station in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, a day...

www.startribune.com

Related
Middletown Press

Leading Egyptian rights activist fined for social media post

CAIRO (AP) — A leading Egyptian human rights activist was convicted Monday of insulting a judicial election commission and fined about $640, in the latest episode in the government's crackdown on dissent. The prosecution of Hossam Bahgat has drawn international condemnation, including by the U.S. State Department. The large-scale jailing...
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Maldives’ ex-president Yameen walks free after graft conviction overturned

MALE (Reuters) – Maldives’ former president Abdulla Yameen was freed from house arrest on Tuesday after a top court overturned a money-laundering and embezzlement conviction, allowing him to potentially make a return to politics. Yameen was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling...
WORLD
globalvoices.org

Protest in support of jailed opposition activist in Baku turns violent

On December 1, a group of protesters gathered in the capital Baku to call for the immediate release of jailed opposition activist and political prisoner Saleh Rustamov. According to local reports, police resorted to violence and detained some of the protest participants. Saleh Rustamov is a member of the opposition...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Egyptian Court Frees Jailed Researcher Zaki, Trial Postponed

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court ordered the release of jailed researcher Patrick Zaki on Tuesday, an Egyptian rights group and a judicial source said, and Italy's prime minister expressed satisfaction with the decision. Zaki, an Egyptian graduate student at Italy's University of Bologna, was arrested in February 2020 during...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
WORLD
Asbarez News

Council of Europe Moves Against Turkey Over Jailed Activist Osman Kavala

A European human rights watchdog told Turkey on Friday it was preparing “infringement proceedings” over its failure to release imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala, a move that could lead to Ankara’s suspension from the body, Reuters reported. The Council of Europe’s warning, issued in line with a 2019 ruling from the...
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
Republic

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

ROME — Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women...
ROME, IN
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
Vice

Conspiracy Theorist Allegedly Killed Family ‘Over Fake Vaccine Certificate’

A German man involved in the COVID-19 conspiracy community killed his wife and three daughters after his wife was caught with a fake vaccination card, police say. German police say they believe a man, who has been referred to as Devid R., committed the quadruple murder-suicide last week. Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the German Press Agency on Tuesday that in a suicide note, the man indicated the couple was worried that the government would take their kids away because his wife was found with a fake vaccination certificate he’d provided to her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US wins British court appeal paving way for Assange extradition

The US government won an appeal Friday against a UK court ruling that had blocked extraditing Julian Assange, paving the way for the WikiLeaks founder to be sent from Britain.  The two-judge ruling ordered that the case be returned to the magistrates' court with a direction it be sent to Patel for a final determination on extraditing Assange.
CONGRESS & COURTS

